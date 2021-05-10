Senior PHP Developer at O’Brien Recruitment

May 10, 2021

  • Proven experience as a Laravel or PHP Developer for 5+.
  • In depth knowledge of object-oriented PHP and Laravel 5 PHP Framework
  • Knowledge of modern development methodologies (Test Driven Design, pair programming)
  • Agile development practices (TDD, refactoring, continuous integration, pair programming)
  • Database design and performance tuning (MySQL or similar)
  • Proven expertise in managing API services (REST and SOAP)
  • Ability to work in a fast-paced environment and collaborate effectively with other team members and stakeholders.
  • Version control systems (e.g., git)
  • Strong preference for using open source solutions
  • Ability to provide accurate documentation of technical specifications and code standards (when required)

Learn more/Apply for this position