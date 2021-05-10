Senior Process Controller: Bulk Water at City of Cape Town

The City of Cape Town promotes and applies the principles of employment equity. People with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
WATER AND WASTE ? WATER AND SANITATION BULK WATER
Senior Process Controller: Bulk Water
BASIC SALARY: R248 347 PER ANNUM
– REF NO: WS 59/21 ? VARIOUS BRANCHES
Requirements:
- Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or NQF4
- Computer literacy
- Proficiency requirement as determined by Regulation 2834 in terms of the National Water Act of 1997
- At least two (2) years’ in a relevant field of water treatment
- Must obtain NTC 2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Practice, service of at least two years as a Process Controller and be classed as a Class 1 Operator as per the Department of Water Affairs (DWA)
- Required to work on a rotating shift system
- May be required to work overtime
- Required to work in adverse weather conditions
- To be trained and certified competent in handling of hazardous chemical
- Will be required to assist management with the safety, health, risk, environmental and quality programme
- Required to be trained as an initiator for disciplinary inquiry
- Must have own transport as the employer will only be liable for transporting staff to and from the workplace in inaccessible areas or where no public transport is available
- Supervisory skills would be advantageous
- Specific physical attributes, which can become essential for the execution of tasks/duties inherent in the job design, necessitates that the incumbent be physically fit, able-bodied, not colour blind and have no lung deficiency
- A valid driver’s licence would be advantageous.
Key performance areas:
- Conducting visual inspections to establish functionality levels of systems and components and or communicating and clarifying instructions or requirements with the immediate superior
- Checking and recording numerical readings from metering devices indicating flow, levels and/ or outputs
- Performing specific water tests to determine performance, applying established and specific testing apparatus or equipment and recording test outcomes on control forms
- Accompany visiting Scientific Service personnel on weekly site checks and furnishing Scientific Services with request for weekly chemical supplies
- Monitor SCADA and updating procedural records and registers of investigations inspections and plant and system operational performance
- Attending to remedial, corrective and procedural requirements, using handheld tools, engaging pumps and blowers
- Measuring, mixing and diluting purifying chemicals with water to address deviations in the dosing system
- Updating procedural records and registers of investigations inspections and plant and system operational performance
- Assisting and/or assuming responsibility of the Water Treatment Plant on a rotating shift system in the absence of management and or stand-by official
- Reporting, verbally and in writing through completion of instructional/ procedural forms requirements deviations incidents and security breaches to the immediate superior in order to ensure departmental guidelines and procedural requirements are observed during the operating sequences and optimum functionality levels are maintained.
Please apply online at [URL Removed] (external applicants) or via the SAP Portal (internal applicants) unless otherwise stated.
Closing date: 21 May 2021
- Please quote the reference number of the vacancy in all communications.
- Certified copies of qualifications must be available on request.
- Copies of supporting documents will not be returned.
- Kindly note that applications will not be acknowledged in writing.
- Visit our [Email Address Removed]town. [URL Removed] /careers
- No late applications will be considered.
- If no notification of appointment is received within three (3) months of the closing date, please accept that your application was unsuccessful.
