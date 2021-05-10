Senior Process Controller: Bulk Water at City of Cape Town

WATER AND WASTE ? WATER AND SANITATION BULK WATER

Senior Process Controller: Bulk Water

BASIC SALARY: R248 347 PER ANNUM

– REF NO: WS 59/21 ? VARIOUS BRANCHES

Requirements:

Senior Certificate (Grade 12) or NQF4

Computer literacy

Proficiency requirement as determined by Regulation 2834 in terms of the National Water Act of 1997

At least two (2) years’ in a relevant field of water treatment

Must obtain NTC 2 Water & Wastewater Treatment Practice, service of at least two years as a Process Controller and be classed as a Class 1 Operator as per the Department of Water Affairs (DWA)

Required to work on a rotating shift system

May be required to work overtime

Required to work in adverse weather conditions

To be trained and certified competent in handling of hazardous chemical

Will be required to assist management with the safety, health, risk, environmental and quality programme

Required to be trained as an initiator for disciplinary inquiry

Must have own transport as the employer will only be liable for transporting staff to and from the workplace in inaccessible areas or where no public transport is available

Supervisory skills would be advantageous

Specific physical attributes, which can become essential for the execution of tasks/duties inherent in the job design, necessitates that the incumbent be physically fit, able-bodied, not colour blind and have no lung deficiency

A valid driver’s licence would be advantageous.

Key performance areas:

Conducting visual inspections to establish functionality levels of systems and components and or communicating and clarifying instructions or requirements with the immediate superior

Checking and recording numerical readings from metering devices indicating flow, levels and/ or outputs

Performing specific water tests to determine performance, applying established and specific testing apparatus or equipment and recording test outcomes on control forms

Accompany visiting Scientific Service personnel on weekly site checks and furnishing Scientific Services with request for weekly chemical supplies

Monitor SCADA and updating procedural records and registers of investigations inspections and plant and system operational performance

Attending to remedial, corrective and procedural requirements, using handheld tools, engaging pumps and blowers

Measuring, mixing and diluting purifying chemicals with water to address deviations in the dosing system

Updating procedural records and registers of investigations inspections and plant and system operational performance

Assisting and/or assuming responsibility of the Water Treatment Plant on a rotating shift system in the absence of management and or stand-by official

Reporting, verbally and in writing through completion of instructional/ procedural forms requirements deviations incidents and security breaches to the immediate superior in order to ensure departmental guidelines and procedural requirements are observed during the operating sequences and optimum functionality levels are maintained.

