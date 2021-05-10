Senior Software Engineer – Cape Town – R1.2m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

The World’s smartest AI based Autonomous Banking Challenger is on the lookout for superstar talent, they are looking for a Senior Software Engineer that is fluent in Java and well-versed in Kotlin and experienced in other development languages.

Although skills are necessary, this is not just a job. It is about playing an instrumental role in changing the lives of millions of people by empowering them with a banking service they deserve

Be part of an organization that puts equity first. SEND YOUR CV TODAY!!!

You typically will have worked on Java for at least 5 years. The technology landscape includes the following:

AWS

Kotlin

Spring Boot

GraphQL

APIs

PostgreSQL

Reference Number for this position is ZH52947 which is a contract position based in Cape Town, offering a cost to company of [URL Removed] per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

