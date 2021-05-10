SENIOR SYSTEMS SUPPORT SPECIALIST at Woolworths

To support the Foods Business areas systems and system aided processes and explore opportunities in the systems space that could enable and enhance the Food business’s ability to achieve its strategic goals, and to represent Foods interests across the WW business.

Provide full system business support for relevant Foods systems. Act as the business lead and SME in identifying, planning and executing major system enhancements and upgrades. Conduct complex cross system problem investigations, identify solutions and see through resolution. Represent the Foods Business in all interactions with ITS and other business areas where there is relevance and impacts on the Foods business, systems and processes. Maintain centrally controlled critical system parameters and configurations. Provide training to system users. Maintain all documentation relating to training material, system functionality and process guides. Partner with the various Foods areas to identify, explore and scope opportunities for system aided solutions. Document all new requirements and ensure IT delivery to specifications Perform system testing for change requests and bug fixes Identify system issue trends and drive a sustainable solutions for common issues Be the business lead for all ad-hoc and non-routine system related activities that have high impact and high risk to the Foods and greater WW business Achieve its strategic goals, and to represent Foodsinterests across the WW business.

Tertiary qualification in IT and /or Retail 3 to 5 years relevant experience Previous experience as an SME (subject matter expert) or user group member on projects Excellent understanding of the creative/technical/functional processes in Woolworths Foods Ability to apply creative ways of translating business content into innovative and sustainable knowledge sharing / training methods Facilitation and presentation skills Strong verbal and written communication skills Strong planning and organisational skills Personal effectiveness & attention to detail Service orientated mind-set Problem solving ability Process thinking ability Conceptual ability Teamwork Interpersonal skills

