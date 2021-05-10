Senior UX Lead at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior UX Lead to join their team to Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders regarding featuresPurpose of the positionMaximises the value of the products created by the development team, by defining the product MVP and maintaining the product backlog and order of features developed. Co-ordinating and designing UX Interfaces, managing the UX team and creating the high level user stories
- Creation of user stories with enough detail using the INVEST method
- Ensuring the UX team has enough work for the next sprint
- Managing the UX of interfaces and ensuring they available on time
- Grooming the product backlog with value delivery in mind
- Educate the company on the features built, including the reason and benefits
- Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.
- Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders regarding features
Tasks
- Organising and facilitating planning sessions with the team
- Grooming product backlog with value delivery in mind
- Creation of high level user stories using the INVEST methods
- Preparing high level specifications for Jira tickets
- Driving and organising goals for upcoming sprints
- Driving competitor analysis and research for feature planning
- Determining value for the customer vs effort on features in the backlog, and represent this to the team
- Facilitating User story mapping sessions
- Ensuring the acceptance criteria is clearly written in Jira Stories
- Researching and showcasing industry trends and technologies
- Identifying the minimum viable product to be released and worked on
- Working with stakeholders to understand requirements
- Mock up complete wireframes that solves complex problems simply
- Colloborating with the Development Manager and Scrum master with regards to specification and timelines
Minimum RequirementsQualifications
- Grade 12
- Diploma in UX Design or similar
- Qualification/Course on agile methodologies
- Product Owner certification
Work Experience
- 3+ years UX design experience
- experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments.
- Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.
- 3+ years experience with Agile methodologies
- Experience in writing accurate and detailed user stories
- 2+ years experience in a leadership role
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid + Provident Fund