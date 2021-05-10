Senior UX Lead at Fourier Recruitment

My client in Johannesburg is looking for a Senior UX Lead to join their team to Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders regarding featuresPurpose of the positionMaximises the value of the products created by the development team, by defining the product MVP and maintaining the product backlog and order of features developed. Co-ordinating and designing UX Interfaces, managing the UX team and creating the high level user stories

Creation of user stories with enough detail using the INVEST method

Ensuring the UX team has enough work for the next sprint

Managing the UX of interfaces and ensuring they available on time

Grooming the product backlog with value delivery in mind

Educate the company on the features built, including the reason and benefits

Make strategic design and user-experience decisions related to core, and new, functions and features.

Collaborate with other team members and stakeholders regarding features

Tasks

Organising and facilitating planning sessions with the team

Grooming product backlog with value delivery in mind

Creation of high level user stories using the INVEST methods

Preparing high level specifications for Jira tickets

Driving and organising goals for upcoming sprints

Driving competitor analysis and research for feature planning

Determining value for the customer vs effort on features in the backlog, and represent this to the team

Facilitating User story mapping sessions

Ensuring the acceptance criteria is clearly written in Jira Stories

Researching and showcasing industry trends and technologies

Identifying the minimum viable product to be released and worked on

Working with stakeholders to understand requirements

Mock up complete wireframes that solves complex problems simply

Colloborating with the Development Manager and Scrum master with regards to specification and timelines

Minimum RequirementsQualifications

Grade 12

Diploma in UX Design or similar

Qualification/Course on agile methodologies

Product Owner certification

Work Experience

3+ years UX design experience

experience designing complex solutions for complete digital environments.

Extensive experience in using UX design best practices to design solutions, and a deep understanding of mobile-first and responsive design.

3+ years experience with Agile methodologies

Experience in writing accurate and detailed user stories

2+ years experience in a leadership role

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical Aid + Provident Fund

