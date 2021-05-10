The SHEQ Coordinator is responsible to ensure compliance to safety, health, environmental regulations, and quality management system throughout the organisation.
- Assist in the development and reviewing of policies and procedures in compliance to the ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; standards.
- Reviews and updates the baseline and other risk assessments.
- Ensure the latest documents are available and easily accessible to all staff members.
- Ensure all SHEQ records are available and maintained according to the legislative requirements.
- Compile and maintain site safety files for projects.
- Maintain the Safety 360 safety management system.
- Monitor compliance to the SHEQ management system through planning and assisting the SHEQ Manager in conducting internal audits.
- Conduct workplace inspections and random site safety inspections to monitor compliance and implement corrective actions (where applicable).
- Conduct quarterly tools inspections.
- Planning of annual induction training for all staff.
- Schedule and facilitate SHEQ training sessions.
- Schedule SHE committee meetings.
- Assist in compiling SHEQ monthly reports for Management.
- Attends contractor meetings (when required).
- Maintain a tender file and take a lead in the tender application process.
Desired Skills:
- HSE Management Systems
- Quality Management
- Report Writing
- Interpersonal Skills
- ISO 9001
- ISO 14001
- ISO45001
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Health, Safety & Environment
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
ECG Engineering and Consulting Group (Pty) Ltd is based in Pretoria, Centurion. We provide tower integrity inspections, maintenance services and ad-hoc maintenance/repairs on telecommunication towers sites across South Africa. We are an ISO 9001 and ISO 17020 accredited inspection facility.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Group Life Assurance
- Medical Insurance