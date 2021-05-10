SHEQ Coordinator

May 10, 2021

The SHEQ Coordinator is responsible to ensure compliance to safety, health, environmental regulations, and quality management system throughout the organisation.

  • Assist in the development and reviewing of policies and procedures in compliance to the ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; standards.
  • Reviews and updates the baseline and other risk assessments.
  • Ensure the latest documents are available and easily accessible to all staff members.
  • Ensure all SHEQ records are available and maintained according to the legislative requirements.
  • Compile and maintain site safety files for projects.
  • Maintain the Safety 360 safety management system.
  • Monitor compliance to the SHEQ management system through planning and assisting the SHEQ Manager in conducting internal audits.
  • Conduct workplace inspections and random site safety inspections to monitor compliance and implement corrective actions (where applicable).
  • Conduct quarterly tools inspections.
  • Planning of annual induction training for all staff.
  • Schedule and facilitate SHEQ training sessions.
  • Schedule SHE committee meetings.
  • Assist in compiling SHEQ monthly reports for Management.
  • Attends contractor meetings (when required).
  • Maintain a tender file and take a lead in the tender application process.

Desired Skills:

  • HSE Management Systems
  • Quality Management
  • Report Writing
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • ISO 9001
  • ISO 14001
  • ISO45001

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

About The Employer:

ECG Engineering and Consulting Group (Pty) Ltd is based in Pretoria, Centurion. We provide tower integrity inspections, maintenance services and ad-hoc maintenance/repairs on telecommunication towers sites across South Africa. We are an ISO 9001 and ISO 17020 accredited inspection facility.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Group Life Assurance
  • Medical Insurance

Learn more/Apply for this position