SHEQ Coordinator

The SHEQ Coordinator is responsible to ensure compliance to safety, health, environmental regulations, and quality management system throughout the organisation.

Assist in the development and reviewing of policies and procedures in compliance to the ISO 9001:2015, ISO [Phone Number Removed]; and ISO [Phone Number Removed]; standards.

Reviews and updates the baseline and other risk assessments.

Ensure the latest documents are available and easily accessible to all staff members.

Ensure all SHEQ records are available and maintained according to the legislative requirements.

Compile and maintain site safety files for projects.

Maintain the Safety 360 safety management system.

Monitor compliance to the SHEQ management system through planning and assisting the SHEQ Manager in conducting internal audits.

Conduct workplace inspections and random site safety inspections to monitor compliance and implement corrective actions (where applicable).

Conduct quarterly tools inspections.

Planning of annual induction training for all staff.

Schedule and facilitate SHEQ training sessions.

Schedule SHE committee meetings.

Assist in compiling SHEQ monthly reports for Management.

Attends contractor meetings (when required).

Maintain a tender file and take a lead in the tender application process.

Desired Skills:

HSE Management Systems

Quality Management

Report Writing

Interpersonal Skills

ISO 9001

ISO 14001

ISO45001

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Health, Safety & Environment

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

ECG Engineering and Consulting Group (Pty) Ltd is based in Pretoria, Centurion. We provide tower integrity inspections, maintenance services and ad-hoc maintenance/repairs on telecommunication towers sites across South Africa. We are an ISO 9001 and ISO 17020 accredited inspection facility.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Group Life Assurance

Medical Insurance

