SITE ACQUISITION SPECIALIST – SM

Working closely with the national real estate manager the role develops, executes, and manages the strategic growth plan for the company through the acquisition of immovable assets by either leasing or purchases within a geographic region.

The role also ensures that the existing portfolio/footprint within the geographical region continues to be profitable & relevant by the continuous assessment of restaurant performance in relation to the broader external property market and similar restaurants within the company portfolio in order to evaluate future prospects of the restaurant in a particular market to motivate a case for renewal, relocation or an exit of the market.