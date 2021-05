Skin Care Therapist at Headhunters

A well-established salon is currently seeking an experienced Skin Care Therapist.

MAIN DUTIES:

Massages

Facials

Waxing

Tinting

Manicures

Pedicures

Nails

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant qualification(s) NB!

3+ year’s experience, post qualification

