Snr National Sales Manager – Spices and Equipment

A well-known and established company supplying Meat and Food processing equipment into the Manufacturing industry requires the above to manage and drive their products strategically supporting the growth and development of current and new products on a local and international basis.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Previous Key Account and Sales Management experience having worked within the meat processing equipment and related manufacturing industry is essential.

Tertiary qualification is preferred but not essential.

The successful candidate must be self-motivated and able to operate independently and as part of a team.

The candidate must be organised and able to manage all aspects of their own business unit.

Must have the ability to develop and strategically drive business plans.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Manage Senior Key Accounts on a national basis as well as a Sales Team.

Identify new market trends and liaise closely with the new product development teams.

Liaise regularly with international Suppliers.

Present annual budgets and project updates to Senior Management.

Manage, oversee and execute sales strategies into the Food and Meat processing manufacturing industry.

Identify market push opportunities from Suppliers.

Drive sales efforts in ongoing markets through supply programmes and existing trading activities.

Maximise revenue through establishing profitable sales plans and strategies.

Prepare budgets and monitor and control monthly expenses.

Establish, develop and maintain positive business and customer relationships.

Research and keep abreast of best practices and promotional trends.

Ensure that customer satisfaction and service levels are always maintained.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

