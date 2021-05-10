Student Academic Support Consultant at Mancosa

CORE PURPOSE

The core purpose of the job is to comply with initiatives relating to the key institutional objectives growth, stakeholder engagement and, operational and academic excellence. In doing so the incumbent is responsible for performing a wide range of initiatives related to student retention and customer service.

CORE FUNCTIONS INCLUDE

Investigating and resolving queries and complaints arising from the Student Administration Support unit via all activated support channels including email, calls, face-to-face and social media, in accordance with SOPs.

Tracking queries and complaints in accordance with targets and SLA times.

Identifying business process areas in which challenges may be experienced, proactively proposing, and developing action plans for mitigation and resolution as applicable.

Conducting follow-ups on queries and complaints emanating from the customer satisfaction surveys.

Contributing to re-engineering business processes and applicable policies, in accordance with regulatory requirements if applicable, with the purpose of enhancing efficiency and quality of activities executed.

Directing the flow of email/telephone correspondence and greeting walk in customers in a receptionist role, as determined by operational requirements.

Administering records within the department including but not limited to reports, templates, forms, minutes, policies, plan and procedures by way of development, review and filing.

Communicating and tracking students identified as at risk per allocated programmes, in accordance with action plans detailed by the Programme Coordinators and as per the Student Services outlines procedures.

Tracking and following up with interventions utilised and planned for students identified as at risk.

Soliciting feedback from students at risk on the pastoral care extended and the effectiveness of the intervention.

Connecting with students via email, social media and telephonically at key intervals in the student lifecycle using appropriate scripts as approved by the line manager.

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

Knowledge and a clear understanding of policies, procedures and rules that govern the Higher Education environment

Proficiency in Microsoft Excel, Word, Outlook, PowerPoint

Computer literate

The individual must be driven by service excellence and have the ability to communicate effectively within a high functioning team environment

Good analytical and conflict resolution skills

Attention to detail with a strong focus on quality

Exceptional time management skills

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Proactive

Assertive

Easily adaptable to change

Must be able to multi-task

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelors Degree (preferably psychology or social science)

EXPERIENCE

Minimum 1 years experience in a customer service related environment

ADDITIONAL REQUIREMENTS

Will be required to work overtime and during the weekends

Will be required to travel as required

Learn more/Apply for this position