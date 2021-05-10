Supply Chain Solutions Architect

SOLUTION ARCHITECT

We are looking for an innovative Solution Architect to develop and implement systems architecture that will meet our clients’ business needs. In your role, you will integrate any updated specifications and requirements into the systems architecture and explain complex problems to management in layman’s terms.

As a company that utilises technology to enable our solution and to continue improving on the use of technologies within our clients, we have partnered with global supply chain technology leaders that span from supply chain design and optimisation through to executional and transactional supply chain and logistics platforms.

We represent these leading technologies exclusively on the African continent. Where we are unable to utilise global leading technologies as functionality doesn’t exist for local conditions, we have a team that develops bespoke solutions locally and we support and implement all our technology platforms locally.

Our environment

We are a small, dynamic team and highly innovative company, building solutions to improve logistics in supply chain space. We have a passion for technology to build, and derive pleasure from finding solutions to problems, thriving in our diverse working environment.

Duties And Responsibilites

Our Solution Architect will have a high level of technical expertise, combined with excellent planning, coordination and communication skills, and the ability to work in teams. You will have experience with relevant development tools and specific application and system architecture, in addition to a strong understanding of object-oriented design.

Responsibilities:

Building and integrating information systems to meet the company’s needs.

Work with software development and IT manager to design and deliver solutions

Work with business analysts, implementation managers and the product manager to understand requirements

Assessing the systems architecture currently in place and working with technical staff to recommend solutions to improve it.

Resolving technical problems as they arise.

Providing supervision and guidance to development teams.

Continually researching current and emerging technologies and proposing changes where needed.

Informing various stakeholders about any problems with the current technical solutions being implemented.

Assessing the business impact that certain technical choices have.

Providing updates to stakeholders on product development processes, costs, and budgets.

Skills & Proficiencies:

Excellent oral and written communication

Experience in the supply chain and logistics industry

Project management and leadership skills

Advanced understanding of business analysis techniques and processes

Analytical and problem-solving skills

Ability to work under indirect supervision

Broad understanding of information technology topics

Effective interpersonal skills and collaborative management style to include teamwork and team building ability

Technically creative and open-minded

Qualifications:

BSc/BA in computer science, engineering or relevant field

Minimum of 10 years experience in the software development life cycle

Experience in an architect role.

Previous project management experience is advantageous.

Designing in [URL Removed] Tech Stack

SQL Server C Sharp [URL Removed] – frameworks

Angular, React

Azure

SQL server database.

Experience with platforms service hosting

net Tech Stack.

Please note: Supply Chain/Logistics Industry experience is critical.

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

About The Employer:

Our client is a leading independent logistics advisory, technology and managed services firm that helps companies identify and unlock the latent value in your supply chain. The company was founded in 2012 by a team of supply chain professionals with over 100 years combined experience in the Southern African supply chain and logistics industry. Their head office is located in Johannesburg,South Africa with a regional team that offers extensive on-the-groundexperience in sub-Saharan Africa with a footprint in Kenya, Rwanda, DRC,Ethiopia and Tanzania.

