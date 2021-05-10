Systems Design Engineer

Our Client, a well establish PV solar, UPS, and Back-Up engineering company. Is seeking an energetic, well-spoken Systems Design Engineer with technical experience in PV Solar Systems as well as the design thereof. The individual is responsible to design systems, do site assessments as well as system commissioning relating to Solar PV, Back-Up systems, and UPS systems. Electrical design engineering

Minimum requirements:

B.Tech / B.Eng / B.Sc in Mechatronic Engineering.

B.Tech / B.Eng / B.Sc in Electrical and/or Electronic Engineering.

Working knowledge of PV Design Systems Software / Helios.

Minimum 5 years of experience with solar and standby power products will be an advantage.

Energetic and a good communicator and should be able to communicate effortlessly with new people and clients.

Ability to learn technical concepts quickly.

Duties and responsibilities amongst others:

The design of:

PV Solar Systems



UPS Systems



Back-Up / Standby Systems



Hybrid System

Assisting the sales force and clients with technical queries.

Assisting the workshop staff with repair issues.

Doing site assessments and deriving system specifications.

Compilation of proposals with the sales team.

Doing post-installation inspections and system commissioning.

Testing and inspecting equipment from suppliers.

