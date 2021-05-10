Systems Support Analyst at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Co-ordinate, investigate and provide timely feedback on incoming Front End related queries received from BSC departments (Client Care Admin, Branch Admin Support, Service Admin and Complaints Management) and Service Delivery to the requesting party with the guidance of the Architect and/or System Analyst.
- To assist with the resolution of ad-hoc Database queries by utilising sound SQL knowledge, including trouble shooting.
- Oversee small system and/or operational improvements resulting from Front End related system and or user queries
Experience
Min:
- At least 3 years’ experience in providing technical support to internal departments dealing with system and user queri
Ideal:
- Postilion User Training (Achievement level)
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology – Computer Science or Information Systems
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant post graduate degree in Information Technology
Knowledge
Basic knowledge & understanding of:
-
- Computer Systems
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Standards and governance
- Databases and Query language (i.e. SQL)
- Understanding of application monitoring
- Ideal:
Working knowledge of:
- Knowledge of operating systems, enterprise software and server systems.
- IT systems development processes
- Business analysis
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Negotiation skills
- Influencing Skills
- Facilitation Skills
- Presentation Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
- Attention to Detail
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
Competencies
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Required to be available after hours in case of emergency
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
- Clear criminal and credit record