UX Writer at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To craft the copy that appears throughout the interface of Capitec digital products (websites, mobile apps, etc) so that the client is guided through the interface in an intuitive manner.
Experience
Minimum:
- 5+ years’ experience as a writer, specifically within UI/UX/products and teams.
- At least 5 years of which in a digital space and 3+ years plus experience in User Experience/ User Interface Design.
- Developing content strategy for a range of digital touchpoints.
- Of a wide / varied range of products.
- Proven exposure to a variety of brands, brand work and/or retail accounts
- Creating, applying and protecting company voice & tone style guide
Ideal:
- Experience in at least 2 years’ experience working on multiple accounts/brands and disciplines in the financial sector
- Strong writing background to support UX methodologies
Qualifications (Minimum)
- National Diploma in Design or Journalism & Media
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Journalism & Media
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Brand awareness and importance and the reputational risk attached to UX writing and design.
- Of psychology and/or anthropology (with a focus on writing) as it pertains to CX/UX principles.
- English grammar that’s balanced by an even stronger grasp of how people actually talk / communicate in plain language
- Strong English language usage, spelling, grammar rules, etc.
- Writing for digital products for various form factors (web/app) both for short form and micro-copy
- Writing micro-copy for UI features and components
- Copywriting techniques and methodologies
- Conceptualising and
- Brainstorming methods and techniques
- Current affairs, including industry and market awareness
- Understanding of Agile Practices and working in the context of multiple feature teams.
- Tools related to the industry (i.e. Invision)
- Protocol development and execution for copy / content options through user surveys or interviews or A/B testing.
- Understanding of Personas development and how this translates to copy and content
Ideal:
- Understanding of South African vernacular languages to support communicating in plain language
- Capitec Bank’s products and services
- Capitec Bank’s history and internal structure
- Adobe Creative Cloud, Sketch, Abstract
Skills
- Communications Skills
- Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
- Attention to Detail
- Problem solving skills
- Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
- Planning, organising and coordination skills
- Commercial Thinking Skills
Competencies
- Deciding and Initiating Action
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Writing and Reporting
- Creating and Innovating
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals
