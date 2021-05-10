Vinyl Applicator and Signage Fitter

Our client, a leading South African retail implementation company, is currently on the lookout for a highly talented Applications Technician to join their installation department in Johannesburg.
Job Description
An explanation for this job specification and what is expected of the candidate:
- Vinyl Application onto various surfaces such as windows, plinths, tabletops, etc.
- Installation of product launch windows, in-store elements, fixtures, and fittings.
- Studying visual guides, thorough planning, and prepping ahead of installations.
- Interacting with customers in a professional, courteous manner and being prepared to offer solutions to problems.
- Reporting to the project manager and admin staff as necessary to ensure jobs are planned and completed on time, to the required standards, and to ensure customer satisfaction.
- Adhering to the approved application processes.
- Taking personal responsibility for your own work and performing QC checks throughout the application process.
- Taking personal responsibility for learning to operate new equipment and techniques.
- Always maintaining a high personal standard.
- Always adhering to the company’s driving policy when asked to drive a company vehicle.
Minimum Requirements
- Excellent written and verbal bilingual communication skills.
- Strong attention to detail and follow-through.
- Ability to work independently and as a member of a team.
- Solutions-oriented – have a can-do attitude and high energy.
- Highly organised and efficient, with an ability to work towards and meet tight deadlines.
- Must be flexible and willing to work after hours when required.
- Strong work ethic, positive attitude, and leadership qualities with the ability to handle multiple tasks and set priorities.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment.
- Must be computer literate
Qualifications and Experience:
- A candidate with a proven track record of success in their career.
- Wallpaper and vinyl application experience is essential.
- A minimum of 3 years in a similar or related role.
- Retail installation/shopfitting/VM experience (advantageous).
Desired Skills:
- vinyl
- application
- Technical
- Retail
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Performance Bonus
- Annual Bonus