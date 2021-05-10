Vitalcor (Financial) Administrator

Duties and Responsibilities

Recording of bridging information / Correct Filing system / Application forms / Recording of receipt of bridging and record holding thereof

Comply with relevant reporting requirements

Assist with audits

Maintain complete filing system to support financial records

Feedback

Daily feedback on transactions receipts and payments (real time)

Monthly feedback on long outstanding matters

Follow-up on bridging (internal and external)

Education and Experience

Knowledge of excel and word

Knowledge of PASTEL – not necessary, but beneficial

Knowledge of data management

Key Skills and Competencies

Planning and organizing

Attention to detail

Information collection and monitoring

Problem solving

Communication skills

Confidentiality

Integrity

Learn more/Apply for this position