Vitalcor (Financial) Administrator

Duties and Responsibilities
Recording of bridging information / Correct Filing system / Application forms / Recording of receipt of bridging and record holding thereof
Comply with relevant reporting requirements
Assist with audits
Maintain complete filing system to support financial records
Feedback
Daily feedback on transactions receipts and payments (real time)
Monthly feedback on long outstanding matters
Follow-up on bridging (internal and external)
Education and Experience
Knowledge of excel and word
Knowledge of PASTEL – not necessary, but beneficial
Knowledge of data management
Key Skills and Competencies
Planning and organizing
Attention to detail
Information collection and monitoring
Problem solving
Communication skills
Confidentiality
Integrity