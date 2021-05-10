VMWare Specialist

The candidate is responsible for the overall administration of large scale, highly automated, enterprise server virtualization and cloud environments. This position demands expertise at all levels of virtual infrastructure as well as strong project management, time management, and collaboration skills. The successful candidate will have a demonstrated track record in implementing and maintaining an evolving virtualized infrastructure in a variety of positions.

Key Responsibilities:

Install, configure and maintain a scalable and high availability virtual environment utilizing VMware vSphere ESXi 6.5 hypervisor

Assist in maintaining server images and configuring Windows and Linux servers as required

Develop plans for deploying and administering virtual machines, images and vApps

Configure and manage virtual guests using vCenter Orchestrator, vSphere Management Assistant (vMA) and vRealize

Manage and balance virtual machine resources across hosts in the clusters

Establish and maintain service levels, monitor vSphere implementations, and manage vCenter server alarms

Maintain, troubleshoot and resolve Active Directory issues

Develop plans for upgrading Active Directory environment as needed

Troubleshoot and resolve ESXi and VDI issues by providing tier 2/3 incident ticket support

Manage and balance virtual data stores in Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) clusters

Perform daily VMware and server administration, maintenance and upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations

Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability

Assist in managing the Horizon View 7.x VDI environment and client access

Utilize Site Recovery Manager (SRM) for disaster recovery failover

Assist in managing the VMware NSX v6.4 virtual networking and security environment

Support the Development and System Administration Teams with their virtual machine access and server tasks

Participate in after-hours on-call support rotation

Skills/Requirements

Extensive expertise in VMware administration

Extensive expertise in Active Directory particularly in a large environment

Expertise in VMware virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) administration

Ability to troubleshoot, identify and correct malfunctions and help resolve multi-faceted problems

Ability to perform capacity and resource planning, assess risks and recommend, design and implement VMware server environments

Working knowledge of server, network, personal computer (PC) and application deployments

In-depth knowledge of VMware ESXi is required

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016 operating systems is required

In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10 operating systems is required

In-depth knowledge of personal computers (PC) is required

Working knowledge of VMware VDI is required

Core Skills:

Good verbal/written communication skills

Strong attention to detail

Ability to analyze and solve problems in a timely manner

Strong team player with the capability to work independently on projects

Salary: Negotiable depending on skill level and the amount of years experience required.

