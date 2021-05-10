VMWare Specialist

The candidate is responsible for the overall administration of large scale, highly automated, enterprise server virtualization and cloud environments. This position demands expertise at all levels of virtual infrastructure as well as strong project management, time management, and collaboration skills. The successful candidate will have a demonstrated track record in implementing and maintaining an evolving virtualized infrastructure in a variety of positions.
Key Responsibilities:
- Install, configure and maintain a scalable and high availability virtual environment utilizing VMware vSphere ESXi 6.5 hypervisor
- Assist in maintaining server images and configuring Windows and Linux servers as required
- Develop plans for deploying and administering virtual machines, images and vApps
- Configure and manage virtual guests using vCenter Orchestrator, vSphere Management Assistant (vMA) and vRealize
- Manage and balance virtual machine resources across hosts in the clusters
- Establish and maintain service levels, monitor vSphere implementations, and manage vCenter server alarms
- Maintain, troubleshoot and resolve Active Directory issues
- Develop plans for upgrading Active Directory environment as needed
- Troubleshoot and resolve ESXi and VDI issues by providing tier 2/3 incident ticket support
- Manage and balance virtual data stores in Distributed Resource Scheduler (DRS) clusters
- Perform daily VMware and server administration, maintenance and upgrades including service packs, patches, hot fixes and security configurations
- Monitor performance and ensure system availability and reliability
- Assist in managing the Horizon View 7.x VDI environment and client access
- Utilize Site Recovery Manager (SRM) for disaster recovery failover
- Assist in managing the VMware NSX v6.4 virtual networking and security environment
- Support the Development and System Administration Teams with their virtual machine access and server tasks
- Participate in after-hours on-call support rotation
Skills/Requirements
- Extensive expertise in VMware administration
- Extensive expertise in Active Directory particularly in a large environment
- Expertise in VMware virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) administration
- Ability to troubleshoot, identify and correct malfunctions and help resolve multi-faceted problems
- Ability to perform capacity and resource planning, assess risks and recommend, design and implement VMware server environments
- Working knowledge of server, network, personal computer (PC) and application deployments
- In-depth knowledge of VMware ESXi is required
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows Server 2008, 2012 and 2016 operating systems is required
- In-depth knowledge of Microsoft Windows 7, 8 and 10 operating systems is required
- In-depth knowledge of personal computers (PC) is required
- Working knowledge of VMware VDI is required
Core Skills:
- Good verbal/written communication skills
- Strong attention to detail
- Ability to analyze and solve problems in a timely manner
- Strong team player with the capability to work independently on projects
