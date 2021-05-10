Warehouse Supervisor at Deli Spices

MAIN PURPOSE OF THE JOB

To manage, control and oversee all products, materials, systems, processes and procedures in the Warehouse, availability and picking of materials to meet customer requirements. Managing stock age, stock losses and wastage in alignment to Company allowed standards.

Drive cost reduction whilst optimizing resources and meeting resource requirements continuously.

Ensure All products, packing and consumables or machinery is received in full and in good order from local suppliers and 3rd party warehouses as well as from international suppliers (imports) and store correctly.

Accurate stock control through cycle counts, FIFO principles and procedures, SYSPRO/WMS transactions.

Adherence to Food Safety, Quality Assurance and Quality Control Systems.

Drive Quality, Environmental Awareness, Safety, Security and Health in the workplace whilst assessing Risks continuously.

People management through applied Human Resource and Industrial Relationship tools, policies, and procedures.

LEVEL OF THIS JOB:

Highly Skilled/Specialist

1st LEVEL MANAGEMENT:

Name : DC Operations Manager

Position : Christa Labuschagne

2nd LEVEL MANAGEMENT

Name : Robert Fredericks

Position : Supply Chain Manager

SCOPE OF JOB:

Basic Job Functions:

Finance v Drive cost reduction whilst optimizing resources and meeting resource requirements [URL Removed] accountable, unaccountable and wastage [URL Removed] and efficient planning, allocation of resources to meet daily operational needs – labour, warehouse capacity, equipment, material handling [URL Removed] warehouse capacities and ensure adherence to Company [URL Removed] overtime in alignment with the departmental set [URL Removed] of casual labour in accordance with the departmental set [URL Removed] of consumables within the set parameters per material and in alignment with the departmental set [URL Removed] waste in identifying and eliminating non-value adding activities in the operation through fostering an environment for innovativeness, trial-and-error and use of suggestion boxes and dynamic work [URL Removed] of material handling equipment and operational equipment investigated and recovered from negligent employees through the proper process.

Customer v Ensure that all Customer SO requirements are managed and processed through the WMS processes and systems to be picked on time and in full.- Ensure availability of Stock and resources to meet customer requirements.- Ensure no picking errors.- Ensure that all material movements done have an accompanying system movement.- Ensure the correct stacking and storage practices are enforced to eliminate safety and product quality non-conformances.- Ensure product handling equipment is maintained and in working order and that equipment is serviced as per schedule.- Ensure building and infrastructure non-conformances reported and fixed.

Process v Ensure All Materials, Packaging Materials and Consumables etc are received, stored, handled, quality accepted and issued per system and process policies and procedures. Adherence to all company policies and procedures regarding the receiving, handling, storage, quality acceptance and issuing of all products and [URL Removed] that all material movements done have an accompanying system [URL Removed] that all pallets and products are correctly labelled to ensure proper lot traceability throughout the value [URL Removed] the correct stacking and storage practices are enforced to eliminate safety and product quality non-conformances.Ensure correct Stock rotation and FIFO procedures is maintained as per required [URL Removed] all Picking operations to ensure Customer orders are completed on [URL Removed] the Bulk to Pick face replenishment process to ensure stock availability for picking. v Drive Quality, Environmental Awareness, Safety, Security and Health in the workplace whilst assessing Risks continuously.- Ensure daily housekeeping is done according to the Master Cleaning Schedule and that inspections are done as per company procedures and all deviations are rectified immediately.- Building and infrastructure must be compliant to Food Safety Regulations. All deviations reported, and maintenance done to ensure continuous adherence.- Ensure that broken pallets are removed out of circulation to prevent damage and contamination of the finished products.- Ensure that layer pads are placed between product and wooden pallets.- Ensure proper stacking and storage practices are carried out and that employees are trained, and that re-fresher training is conducted annually.

People v People management through applied Human Resource and Industrial Relationship tools, policies and [URL Removed] employee time and attendance, absenteeism and leave in accordance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act and the Company policies and [URL Removed] and motivate employee performance through the Operational Excellence Charter on individual and team [URL Removed] optimal employee [URL Removed] and recognise employees for exceptional [URL Removed] disciplinaries in accordance to industrial relations legislation, the Company Code of Conduct and Leadership Values. Manage diversity in the [URL Removed] and train [URL Removed] interactions through team meetings, feedback sessions and training sessions.

General Employee will familiarize him/herself with the Company’s Policies and Procedures and Code of [URL Removed] will perform any reasonable duties and requests as required by Management. Employee will be required to assist in preparations for formal stock takes [URL Removed] will be required to work overtime from time to time in alignment with operational [URL Removed] will be required to relief in another position from time to time as per operational [URL Removed] might be required to do job rotation as part of development and or as per company operational requirements.

PERSONAL ATTRIBUTES:

Self-starter, ability work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work unsupervised and meeting deadlines.

Strong interpersonal skills with the ability to communicate at all levels within the organisation.

Must be a quick learner, ability to work under pressure and make good decisions in pressure situations.

Meticulous with a high level of attention to detail combined with the ability to deliver on tight time schedules.

Positive and energetic attitude with a hands-on approach to work.

Mind set of “Finish Today’s Work Today”.

Ability to hold all employees accountable to deliver on their required outputs.

Firm, friendly and fair – humility.

A good communicator with the ability to read and write reports in English.

QUALIFICATIONS & SKILLS LEVEL:

Essential

Matric and a minimum 5 years’ experience within the Food Manufacturing/ Processing/Warehousing Environment or equivalent experience.

Spice industry experience advantageous.

Proven warehouse, stock and SHERQ experience essential.

Experienced in HACCP (Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points) and working in a regulated environment (e.g. Food Industry).

Food Safety, General Manufacturing Principles experience essential.

Excellent knowledge of Microsoft packages: Excel, Word, PowerPoint and Outlook.

Excellent knowledge of ERP systems – SYSPRO, Navision, WMS or similar.

Proven people management skills.

Desired Skills:

People management

ERP Systems

HACCP

Microsoft Office

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Wholesale & Trading

2 to 5 years Warehouse Operations

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Visit [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position