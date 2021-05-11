Accountant at O’Brien Recruitment

Your responsibilities will include:

Performing General Ledger account reconciliations

Assistance with monthly management accounts

Processing of journals

Bookkeeping up to trial balance

Processing monthly accruals

Assistance with departmental budgets and budget review packs

Expense and cost centre allocation

Approval of monthly and weekly payment batches

Distribution of proof of payment to business stakeholders

Processing of invoices and collection of debtors

Investigation of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable reconciliation variances

Processing and management of PPE, WIP, depreciation and amortisation

Facilitate and attendance of annual stock takes

Assistance during the Interim and Annual Audit process

May be required to perform additional ad hoc duties, as required within the department

Attributes required:

Good communication skills, interpersonal skills

Work under pressure

Accuracy and attention to detail

Deadline driven

Problem solving skills

Qualifications:

B. Com Accounting Degree or similar qualification

Computer proficiency pertaining to MS Office is a prerequisite

Advanced Excel skills

Completing first or second year of SAICA articles in the retail or FMCG industry

Sage Evolution experience would be beneficial

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for an Accountant for a company based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must B.Com Accounting degree or relevant who is in the process of completing their SAICA Articles and 2 – 4 years experience in the retail or FMCG environment.

Please note all CAs and SAIPA candidates will not be considered for the role.

