Accountant at O’Brien Recruitment

May 11, 2021

Your responsibilities will include:

  • Performing General Ledger account reconciliations
  • Assistance with monthly management accounts
  • Processing of journals
  • Bookkeeping up to trial balance
  • Processing monthly accruals
  • Assistance with departmental budgets and budget review packs
  • Expense and cost centre allocation
  • Approval of monthly and weekly payment batches
  • Distribution of proof of payment to business stakeholders
  • Processing of invoices and collection of debtors
  • Investigation of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable reconciliation variances
  • Processing and management of PPE, WIP, depreciation and amortisation
  • Facilitate and attendance of annual stock takes
  • Assistance during the Interim and Annual Audit process
  • May be required to perform additional ad hoc duties, as required within the department

Attributes required:

  • Good communication skills, interpersonal skills
  • Work under pressure
  • Accuracy and attention to detail
  • Deadline driven
  • Problem solving skills

Qualifications:

  • B. Com Accounting Degree or similar qualification
  • Computer proficiency pertaining to MS Office is a prerequisite
  • Advanced Excel skills
  • Completing first or second year of SAICA articles in the retail or FMCG industry
  • Sage Evolution experience would be beneficial

About The Employer:

We are currently recruiting for an Accountant for a company based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must B.Com Accounting degree or relevant who is in the process of completing their SAICA Articles and 2 – 4 years experience in the retail or FMCG environment.

Please note all CAs and SAIPA candidates will not be considered for the role.

Learn more/Apply for this position