Accountant at O’Brien Recruitment

Your responsibilities will include:
- Performing General Ledger account reconciliations
- Assistance with monthly management accounts
- Processing of journals
- Bookkeeping up to trial balance
- Processing monthly accruals
- Assistance with departmental budgets and budget review packs
- Expense and cost centre allocation
- Approval of monthly and weekly payment batches
- Distribution of proof of payment to business stakeholders
- Processing of invoices and collection of debtors
- Investigation of Accounts Receivable and Accounts Payable reconciliation variances
- Processing and management of PPE, WIP, depreciation and amortisation
- Facilitate and attendance of annual stock takes
- Assistance during the Interim and Annual Audit process
- May be required to perform additional ad hoc duties, as required within the department
Attributes required:
- Good communication skills, interpersonal skills
- Work under pressure
- Accuracy and attention to detail
- Deadline driven
- Problem solving skills
Qualifications:
- B. Com Accounting Degree or similar qualification
- Computer proficiency pertaining to MS Office is a prerequisite
- Advanced Excel skills
- Completing first or second year of SAICA articles in the retail or FMCG industry
- Sage Evolution experience would be beneficial
About The Employer:
We are currently recruiting for an Accountant for a company based in the CBD Foreshore area. The ideal candidate must B.Com Accounting degree or relevant who is in the process of completing their SAICA Articles and 2 – 4 years experience in the retail or FMCG environment.
Please note all CAs and SAIPA candidates will not be considered for the role.