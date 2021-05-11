Accounts Payable Officer at Talenttac

May 11, 2021

  • Our client within the Engineering sector is looking for a candidate with excellent attention to detail and numerical analytical ability. StrongProblem-solving skills would be required and your ability to multi-task, work under pressure, and meet deadlines is crucial
  • Strongcommunication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work with all levels of staff would be essential
  • Perform administrative and accounting duties related to the efficient maintenance and processing of
  • accounts payable transactions.
  • Review and verify invoices and cheque requests.
  • Flag and clarify any unusual or questionable invoices /payments.
  • Set invoices up for payment.
  • Track expenses and process expense reports.
  • Cash management and preparation of transfers within the Group.
  • Reconcile the cash book and accounts payable transactions (local and foreign).
  • Monthly Bank reconciliations.
  • Investigate and resolve creditor queries.
  • Process and reconcile credit card accounts.
  • Correspond with internal/external vendors and respond to queries.
  • Assist with month-end close.
  • Provide supporting documents for audits.
  • Maintain accurate records.
  • Complete monthly VAT returns
  • Adhere to all applicable objectives and requirements set out in the Companys QMS (ISO9001:2015),
  • Business Management System (BMS) and the Project Management Online Guide (PMOG).
  • Maintain regular and continued professional development through on the job training, in-house
  • courses, seminars, or outsourced specialist training as required and agreed with the manager.
  • Adhoc tasks as required.

Minimum RequirementsSKILLS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED

  • Accounting Diploma or similar qualification.
  • Minimum 5 years accounts payable experience, preferably in consulting engineering industry.
  • Cross border experience, including use of foreign currencies.
  • Advanced MS Excel skills.
  • Knowledge of Proman.
  • Knowledge and experience of accounts payable.
  • Knowledge of VAT with the various Revenue Authorities.

Learn more/Apply for this position