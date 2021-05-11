Accounts Payable Officer at Talenttac

- Our client within the Engineering sector is looking for a candidate with excellent attention to detail and numerical analytical ability. StrongProblem-solving skills would be required and your ability to multi-task, work under pressure, and meet deadlines is crucial
- Strongcommunication and interpersonal skills and the ability to work with all levels of staff would be essential
- Perform administrative and accounting duties related to the efficient maintenance and processing of
- accounts payable transactions.
- Review and verify invoices and cheque requests.
- Flag and clarify any unusual or questionable invoices /payments.
- Set invoices up for payment.
- Track expenses and process expense reports.
- Cash management and preparation of transfers within the Group.
- Reconcile the cash book and accounts payable transactions (local and foreign).
- Monthly Bank reconciliations.
- Investigate and resolve creditor queries.
- Process and reconcile credit card accounts.
- Correspond with internal/external vendors and respond to queries.
- Assist with month-end close.
- Provide supporting documents for audits.
- Maintain accurate records.
- Complete monthly VAT returns
- Adhere to all applicable objectives and requirements set out in the Companys QMS (ISO9001:2015),
- Business Management System (BMS) and the Project Management Online Guide (PMOG).
- Maintain regular and continued professional development through on the job training, in-house
- courses, seminars, or outsourced specialist training as required and agreed with the manager.
- Adhoc tasks as required.
Minimum RequirementsSKILLS & EXPERIENCE REQUIRED
- Accounting Diploma or similar qualification.
- Minimum 5 years accounts payable experience, preferably in consulting engineering industry.
- Cross border experience, including use of foreign currencies.
- Advanced MS Excel skills.
- Knowledge of Proman.
- Knowledge and experience of accounts payable.
- Knowledge of VAT with the various Revenue Authorities.