Android Developer (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

|ENVIRONMENT:A rapidly growing FinTech company in Joburg wants you as their next Android Developer to work with their mobile team to maintain platforms, add new features and expand and take the portfolio of projects to new heights. You will require 2-5 years relevant work experience and your tech toolset should include: Android native (Java and/or Kotlin), Git, MVVM Architecture, Dagger 2 Dependency Injections, Retrofit, Room Database, Unit Testing with Junit/Mockito and Object-Oriented principles, methodologies & patterns. Any TDD/BDD, Git Flow and experience with Separation of concerns within Android, Build Variants or using 3rd party libraries with Gradle will prove [URL Removed] review other team members code, and have your code reviewed as well.
REQUIREMENTS:
Advantageous Experience with
