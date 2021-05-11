Assistant General Manager – Coal Mine PJ724

My client a Mid-level mining house with strong interests in coal is looking to employ two Assistant General Managers for two of their operations. These include both underground and surface Coal mines. The positions are based on the mines.

This is a permanent position offering a negotiable salary based on experience.

Previous experience in a senior position in a mining environment or as a Mine Manager is preferred. A current Mine Managers Certificate of Competence is an advantage.

Job Mission

The Assistant General Manager will assist the General Manager with managing the asset of the company in order to extract the maximum value while adhering to all relevant legislation and mine standards in a safe and environmentally acceptable manner that protects the company and all persons on site. In the absence of the General Manager the Assistant GM will be responsible for all of the tasks of the General Manager.

Minimum Requirements

Minimum 5 years in a similar or senior position in a mining company or on a coal mine.

Knowledge of underground coal mining and experience of stonework, dykes, faults etc.

Computer literate.

Appropriate qualification.

Personal characteristics preferred for the position of Assistant General Manager

Ability to lead, plan and manage change

Passion or the willingness to become immersed in work

Initiative

Strong organizational skills

Strong time management skills

Strong negotiation skills

The ability to set priorities

Good communication skills

Duties & Responsibilities

Assist in the day to day running of the mine.

Adherence to all relevant legislation and mining standards.

Monitoring Health and Safety Systems to ensure the safety of the mine and its employees.

Strategic planning for, and allocation of, funds.

Operational plans.

Performance management.

Achieve business/operational results.

Resource optimisation targets.

Budgeting, implementation and control.

Contingency planning.

Mine planning and project scheduling.

Project management.

