Assistant Mine Manager

Our client has an opportunity available for an Assistant Mine Manager based in the Burgersfort, Limpopo area.

Requirements:

Grade 12 / STD 10/ NQF Level 4 is essential

Valid Blasting Certificate is essential

B Degree/NHD in Mining Engineering is essential

Valid Mine Overseers and Mine Managers Certificate of Competency is essential

Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Shift Supervisor is essential

Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Mine Overseer is essential

Minimum of 10 years mining related working experience, preferably in a conventional narrow reef mining environment is essential

Working experience in a project environment would be considered an advantage

Computer Literacy

Management Development Programme advantageous

KPAs:

Champion safety as the foremost priority at the operation

Ensure production targets and profit margins are achieved cost-effectively and safely on a sustainable basis for the shaft

Act as the custodian for innovation, technology & best practices at shaft level

Ensure environmental and social concerns are managed as a strategic focus area at shaft level

Ensure effective asset management processes are implemented and adhered to

Understand the impact of relevant legislation on the mining discipline and ensure compliance

We regret that only South African born citizens will be considered for this position.

