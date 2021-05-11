Our client has an opportunity available for an Assistant Mine Manager based in the Burgersfort, Limpopo area.
Requirements:
- Grade 12 / STD 10/ NQF Level 4 is essential
- Valid Blasting Certificate is essential
- B Degree/NHD in Mining Engineering is essential
- Valid Mine Overseers and Mine Managers Certificate of Competency is essential
- Minimum of 3 years working experience as a Shift Supervisor is essential
- Minimum of 5 years working experience as a Mine Overseer is essential
- Minimum of 10 years mining related working experience, preferably in a conventional narrow reef mining environment is essential
- Working experience in a project environment would be considered an advantage
- Computer Literacy
- Management Development Programme advantageous
KPAs:
- Champion safety as the foremost priority at the operation
- Ensure production targets and profit margins are achieved cost-effectively and safely on a sustainable basis for the shaft
- Act as the custodian for innovation, technology & best practices at shaft level
- Ensure environmental and social concerns are managed as a strategic focus area at shaft level
- Ensure effective asset management processes are implemented and adhered to
- Understand the impact of relevant legislation on the mining discipline and ensure compliance
We regret that only South African born citizens will be considered for this position.