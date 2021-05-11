Automotive Service Documentation Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Provide service engineering support to OEM customers of fast-paced Engineering Service Provider in Durbanville seeking its next Automotive Service Documentation Engineer. Your core role will be to utilise Siemens NX and Teamcenter to create and maintain Service Documentation of Truck Chassis Systems such as cab, chassis and/or power train components. You must possess a National Diploma in Mechanical Engineering with completed In-service Training or an industry recognised Draughtsman qualification with 1-year [URL Removed] Siemens NX and -Teamcenter to create and maintain Service Documentation of Truck Chassis Systems such as cab, chassis and/or power train components. Publish Service Documentation to customer database. Communicate with customer representatives regarding technical and project requirements. Plan daily tasks, keep a record of task status, and create reports. Interface with Design Engineering in order to understand the design intent of the relevant Truck. Other tasks that might be required in line of duty. REQUIREMENTS: NDip. in Mechanical Engineering with In-service training completed OR industry recognised Draughtsman qualification with 1-year minimum experience.

Passionate about Automotive Engineering and CAD Design.

Excellent written and verbal communication (English).

Computer literacy (Excel, Word, PowerPoint). ATTRIBUTES: Attention to detail.

Excellent in task management.

