BRAND MANAGER: HOME CARE / PERSONAL CARE

Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows your portfolio

Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions

Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets etc.

Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space

Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s

Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth

Drive thought and people leadership within your space

You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research and media

End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)

Own & deliver the numbers

Develop and grow an intern

Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the income statement, and how to grow it

An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity

Strong view based on fact and insights

Consumer- & shopper-centric: use insights and data to make decisions

A business owner who can think BIG and be an entrepreneur, be efficient and execute the plans

The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically

Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time

Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude

Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves

Route to market know-how

Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management

Experience managing brands in home & personal care

Brand Management

Project Management

desion making

bussiness marketing

SKU

Pricing

Our client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products

