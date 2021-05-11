BRAND MANAGER: HOME CARE / PERSONAL CARE

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows your portfolio
- Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions
- Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets etc.
- Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space
- Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s
- Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth
- Drive thought and people leadership within your space
- You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research and media
- End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)
- Own & deliver the numbers
- Develop and grow an intern
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the income statement, and how to grow it
- An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity
- Strong view based on fact and insights
- Consumer- & shopper-centric: use insights and data to make decisions
- A business owner who can think BIG and be an entrepreneur, be efficient and execute the plans
- The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically
- Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time
- Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude
- Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves
- Route to market know-how
- Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management
- Experience managing brands in home & personal care
Desired Skills:
- Brand Management
- Project Management
- desion making
- bussiness marketing
- SKU
- Pricing
About The Employer:
Our client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products