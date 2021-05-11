BRAND MANAGER: HOME CARE / PERSONAL CARE

May 11, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Develop & implement a coordinated integrated marketing plan that grows your portfolio
  • Produce bold and commercially compelling ideas capable of practical execution across all functions
  • Day to day management of a portfolio of brands/SKUs, from demand, pricing, forecasting, sales, budgets etc.
  • Own and build the brands in both the commercial and consumer space
  • Deliver growth in key existing and new segments and/or categories relevant to your brand/s
  • Forge strong internal and external partnerships, with colleagues, suppliers and key stakeholders to drive growth
  • Drive thought and people leadership within your space
  • You will work with key stakeholders in the Marketing centers of excellence on pricing, research and media
  • End to end ownership of your brand portfolio (strategy, ideation, feasibility through to execution)
  • Own & deliver the numbers
  • Develop and grow an intern

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • Business marketing mindset: Knowing and understanding the income statement, and how to grow it
  • An enquiring mind and sense of curiosity
  • Strong view based on fact and insights
  • Consumer- & shopper-centric: use insights and data to make decisions
  • A business owner who can think BIG and be an entrepreneur, be efficient and execute the plans
  • The ability to get down and deliver on day to day execution whilst still thinking big and strategically
  • Great project management skills and someone who delivers on time
  • Be agile and collaborative with a strong CAN-DO attitude
  • Someone who can lead and grow people around them, whilst still developing themselves
  • Route to market know-how
  • Marketing qualification relevant to a brand manager role with at least 4+ years’ experience in Brand Management
  • Experience managing brands in home & personal care

Desired Skills:

  • Brand Management
  • Project Management
  • desion making
  • bussiness marketing
  • SKU
  • Pricing

About The Employer:

Our client is a manufacturer and marketer of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). The Company manufactures and distributes brands spanning food, home and personal care and baby products

