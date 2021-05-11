Business Administrator

May 11, 2021

  • Job Title: Business Administration Assistant

  • Reporting to: Business Unit Manager

Key Results Area:

  • Working on Supplier reconciliations and foreign supplier bank payments
  • Assisting in Debtor management
  • Checking Advertising and Promotional report vs P&L – liaising with BMs to verify numbers are correct.
  • Balance Sheet reconciliations
  • Other Ad hoc support tasks to assist the Financial Manager.
  • Consolidating information for brand reports across all markets
  • Compile Brand reports on Supplier templates – approved by BM’s.
  • Prep forecast sheets with updated sales to date (EOQs) – info pulled from SOH report – BM to update orders.
  • Maintain price lists, new product entry, barcode/item code maintenance.
  • Ad hoc support to BM on numbers

Requirements

  • Matric or Grade 12 with Accounting
  • BCom Degree or Accounting Diploma a must
  • Working knowledge of Pastel and Syspro a must
  • PC Literacy – Excel – intermediate

Attributes

  • Excellent Numerical reasoning
  • Good organisational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required.
  • Ability to work independently.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Excellent verbal and written communication
  • Logical Reasoning Skills
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • Assertive
  • Problem solving ability.
  • Attention to detail.
  • Self motivated
  • Administrative skills
  • Listening
  • Excellence orientation

Desired Skills:

  • Support Administration
  • General Office Administration
  • Administrative
  • Filing System
  • Word processing
  • Management Stationary
  • Office Duties
  • Office Administration
  • Business Support Administration
  • General Administration
  • Travel Administration
  • Data Entry
  • Team Support Administration

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Pension Fund
  • Medical Aid

