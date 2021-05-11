Business Administrator

-
Job Title: Business Administration Assistant
-
Reporting to: Business Unit Manager
Key Results Area:
- Working on Supplier reconciliations and foreign supplier bank payments
- Assisting in Debtor management
- Checking Advertising and Promotional report vs P&L – liaising with BMs to verify numbers are correct.
- Balance Sheet reconciliations
- Other Ad hoc support tasks to assist the Financial Manager.
- Consolidating information for brand reports across all markets
- Compile Brand reports on Supplier templates – approved by BM’s.
- Prep forecast sheets with updated sales to date (EOQs) – info pulled from SOH report – BM to update orders.
- Maintain price lists, new product entry, barcode/item code maintenance.
- Ad hoc support to BM on numbers
Requirements
- Matric or Grade 12 with Accounting
- BCom Degree or Accounting Diploma a must
- Working knowledge of Pastel and Syspro a must
- PC Literacy – Excel – intermediate
Attributes
- Excellent Numerical reasoning
- Good organisational skills and a high degree of accuracy is required.
- Ability to work independently.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Excellent verbal and written communication
- Logical Reasoning Skills
- Interpersonal Skills
- Assertive
- Problem solving ability.
- Attention to detail.
- Self motivated
- Administrative skills
- Listening
- Excellence orientation
Desired Skills:
- Support Administration
- General Office Administration
- Administrative
- Filing System
- Word processing
- Management Stationary
- Office Duties
- Office Administration
- Business Support Administration
- General Administration
- Travel Administration
- Data Entry
- Team Support Administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Pension Fund
- Medical Aid