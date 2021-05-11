Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks a degreed candidate to join their team as their Business Unit Co-ordinator, in the Highway area. The successful incumbent must have a relevant degree, have Advanced MS Excel skills, and have either Production or Manufacturing experience.
Duties:
- Working together with the Safety Reps and SHEQ Coordinator ensuring that the department complies with the requirements of the company’s Health & Safety policies
- Controlling and monitoring of all raw material and finished goods into and out of the department
- Accurate weekly stock takes of raw materials, finished goods and consumables
- Material reconciliations and capturing of data into SAP
- Updating the efficiency schedules on a daily basis
- Updating weekly staffing plans, training plans and wage schedules
- General administrative duties as required by the Production Manager
- Update the register of NCQR and CFAR’s for monitoring of trends and statistics
- Follow up on DRM actions
- Submit and follow-up on trials and associated ISIR requests
- Assist with staff and general queries
What skills you will need in this position:
- Minimum of a degree
- SAP an advantage
Interested and qualified candidates may send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- Administrator
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Pension Fund