Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks a degreed candidate to join their team as their Business Unit Co-ordinator, in the Highway area. The successful incumbent must have a relevant degree, have Advanced MS Excel skills, and have either Production or Manufacturing experience.

Duties:

Working together with the Safety Reps and SHEQ Coordinator ensuring that the department complies with the requirements of the company’s Health & Safety policies

Controlling and monitoring of all raw material and finished goods into and out of the department

Accurate weekly stock takes of raw materials, finished goods and consumables

Material reconciliations and capturing of data into SAP

Updating the efficiency schedules on a daily basis

Updating weekly staffing plans, training plans and wage schedules

General administrative duties as required by the Production Manager

Update the register of NCQR and CFAR’s for monitoring of trends and statistics

Follow up on DRM actions

Submit and follow-up on trials and associated ISIR requests

Assist with staff and general queries

What skills you will need in this position:

Minimum of a degree

SAP an advantage

