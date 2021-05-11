Business Unit Co-ordinator

Our client, a leading name in the manufacturing concern seeks a degreed candidate to join their team as their Business Unit Co-ordinator, in the Highway area. The successful incumbent must have a relevant degree, have Advanced MS Excel skills, and have either Production or Manufacturing experience.

Duties:

  • Working together with the Safety Reps and SHEQ Coordinator ensuring that the department complies with the requirements of the company’s Health & Safety policies
  • Controlling and monitoring of all raw material and finished goods into and out of the department
  • Accurate weekly stock takes of raw materials, finished goods and consumables
  • Material reconciliations and capturing of data into SAP
  • Updating the efficiency schedules on a daily basis
  • Updating weekly staffing plans, training plans and wage schedules
  • General administrative duties as required by the Production Manager
  • Update the register of NCQR and CFAR’s for monitoring of trends and statistics
  • Follow up on DRM actions
  • Submit and follow-up on trials and associated ISIR requests
  • Assist with staff and general queries

What skills you will need in this position:

  • Minimum of a degree
  • SAP an advantage

Interested and qualified candidates may send CV’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced Excel
  • Administrator

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Pension Fund

