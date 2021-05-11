Claims Consultant

Claims Consultant with minimum 3 years’ Commercial and Personal Lines Claims experience in a Broker environment (Binder agreement), required to start asap. Position based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

Matric essential

RE5 essential

FAIS qualifications/credits essential

CIMS advantageous

Minimum 3 years’ Commercial and PL claims experience, essential

Responsibilities:

Claims administration – PL & Commercial

Claims notification and obtain all relevant documents and information

Administer complete claims process

Appoint Assessors/Loss Adjusters

Apply policy terms and conditions

Update internal system

Claims validation and assessment

Approval of claims within specific mandate

Obtain quotes for services

Arrange approval and payment of claims

Liaison between client and Insurer

Recovery process

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]

Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

