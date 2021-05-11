Claims Consultant

May 11, 2021

Claims Consultant with minimum 3 years’ Commercial and Personal Lines Claims experience in a Broker environment (Binder agreement), required to start asap. Position based in Bedfordview.

Minimum requirements:

  • Matric essential
  • RE5 essential
  • FAIS qualifications/credits essential
  • CIMS advantageous
  • Minimum 3 years’ Commercial and PL claims experience, essential

Responsibilities:

  • Claims administration – PL & Commercial
  • Claims notification and obtain all relevant documents and information
  • Administer complete claims process
  • Appoint Assessors/Loss Adjusters
  • Apply policy terms and conditions
  • Update internal system
  • Claims validation and assessment
  • Approval of claims within specific mandate
  • Obtain quotes for services
  • Arrange approval and payment of claims
  • Liaison between client and Insurer
  • Recovery process

If you are a South African citizen and your CV meets the above requirements, please respond via email to [Email Address Removed]
Recognising that diversity is key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.
If you have not heard from us within a two week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • claims
  • insurance claims
  • commercial claims
  • personal lines claims
  • RE
  • NQF

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position