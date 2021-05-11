Contract Logistics Solutions Engineer at Knittex

Working with the Business Development Teams, your focus will be on developing customer solutions (warehousing and distribution ) as part of the Contract Logistics team.
- Tender based RFQ responses,
- Project design and planning
- Process mapping and docuemnt creation
- Resources acquisition
- Capex sourcing and lcaulations
- Trainging an dpost imnplementation follow up
- Design and apply optimal solution
Your experience must include:
-
BSc degree industrial engineering or equal level by experience
-
Strong comemrical and business acumen in the Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Transport space. Minimum 5 years relevant experience.
- Cost modelling and are highly organized to manage multiple projects at once
- Expertise in layout designing tools such as Lucidchart
- Proven track record in production or logistic engineering, knowledge of logistics IT solutions is an asset;
- Broad experience in Warehosue Solutions and ability to design new solutions that add value
- strong communicator capable fo leading project meetings with customers and suppliers ( internal and external)
Desired Skills:
- contract logistics
- warehouse solutions
- Industrial engineer
- supply chain optimistaion
- freight forwarding
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
One of the Worlds leading Freight Forwardering and Logistics Providers with offices in over 100 countries and known for their Global support and long term career prospects.