Contract Logistics Solutions Engineer at Knittex

Working with the Business Development Teams, your focus will be on developing customer solutions (warehousing and distribution ) as part of the Contract Logistics team.

Tender based RFQ responses,

Project design and planning

Process mapping and docuemnt creation

Resources acquisition

Capex sourcing and lcaulations

Trainging an dpost imnplementation follow up

Design and apply optimal solution

Your experience must include:

BSc degree industrial engineering or equal level by experience

Strong comemrical and business acumen in the Contract Logistics, Freight Forwarding and Transport space. Minimum 5 years relevant experience.

Cost modelling and are highly organized to manage multiple projects at once

Expertise in layout designing tools such as Lucidchart

Proven track record in production or logistic engineering, knowledge of logistics IT solutions is an asset;

Broad experience in Warehosue Solutions and ability to design new solutions that add value

strong communicator capable fo leading project meetings with customers and suppliers ( internal and external)

Desired Skills:

contract logistics

warehouse solutions

Industrial engineer

supply chain optimistaion

freight forwarding

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

One of the Worlds leading Freight Forwardering and Logistics Providers with offices in over 100 countries and known for their Global support and long term career prospects.

