Credit Controller

DUTIES:
- Daily calls to tenants who are in arrears.
- Run the monthly statement run and billing of all tenants within the portfolio.
- Run with pre-billing check monthly.
- Ensure issue and delivery of all monthly statements. (Overseen by line manager)
- Daily arrears collections and action items associated with the collections.
- Daily updates on collections. Ensure daily tenant allocations are done and arrears spreadsheet is kept up to date. (Overseen by line manager)
- Liaising with tenants on monthly account status, resolving any queries accordingly.
- Action TPN /Transunion checks where required.
- Issue monthly letter of demand notices in accordance with the signed tenant lease agreements. (Overseen by line manager)
- Issue cancellation notices in accordance with the issued letter of demand. (Overseen by line manager)
- Ensure arrangements made with tenants are kept too and necessary action is taken should any tenant default.
- Blacklist and follow necessary procedures on defaulted tenants.
- Ensure MDA is kept up to date in terms of vacating tenants etc.
- Prepare tenant write offs and ensure actioned via MDA accordingly.
- Prepare tenant deposit refunds and ensure accounts are closed off accordingly.
- Assist with preparing of weekly and monthly reports.