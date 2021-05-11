Credit Controller

May 11, 2021

DUTIES:

  • Daily calls to tenants who are in arrears.
  • Run the monthly statement run and billing of all tenants within the portfolio.
  • Run with pre-billing check monthly.
  • Ensure issue and delivery of all monthly statements. (Overseen by line manager)
  • Daily arrears collections and action items associated with the collections.
  • Daily updates on collections. Ensure daily tenant allocations are done and arrears spreadsheet is kept up to date. (Overseen by line manager)
  • Liaising with tenants on monthly account status, resolving any queries accordingly.
  • Action TPN /Transunion checks where required.
  • Issue monthly letter of demand notices in accordance with the signed tenant lease agreements. (Overseen by line manager)
  • Issue cancellation notices in accordance with the issued letter of demand. (Overseen by line manager)
  • Ensure arrangements made with tenants are kept too and necessary action is taken should any tenant default.
  • Blacklist and follow necessary procedures on defaulted tenants.
  • Ensure MDA is kept up to date in terms of vacating tenants etc.
  • Prepare tenant write offs and ensure actioned via MDA accordingly.
  • Prepare tenant deposit refunds and ensure accounts are closed off accordingly.
  • Assist with preparing of weekly and monthly reports.

