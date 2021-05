Customs Clearinence Specialist

Minimum Requirements Minimum requirement is a Matric/Grade 12 qualification

Bachelors Degree or similar qualification is advantageous

Minimum 3 years experience as a Customs Specialist in Clearing and Forwarding

Minimum 8 years experience in Customs environment

Tariff knowledge is essential

Must be well versed in incoterms

Valid Code 08 drivers license and own reliable transport

SARS customs refund knowledge

