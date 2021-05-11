Data analyst internship at Incline Marketing Solutions

The Incline Analyst Internship is a rigorous six month course designed to equip recent graduates with cutting edge analytical techniques for today’s market.

The programme includes equipping the interns to use SQL, Excel, R, Python and Power BI effectively as well as introducing them to Inclines areas of specialisation: media planning, credit risk, model building (supervised learning, and Markov chains), analytical dashboards, and call centre analytics.

Interns are mentored by senior analysts in a friendly environment where curiosity is encouraged and individual strengths leveraged.

At the end of the six months permanent offers are made depending on Incline’s business needs.

To submit your CV for review, please send to [Email Address Removed]

If you have not heard back from us, by the 31st May 2021, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that this is an onsite internship in Cape Town

Desired Skills:

SQL

Excel

Python and Power BI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

