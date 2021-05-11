Data Voice Engineer at Ntice Search

May 11, 2021

My client, an established insurance company, is looking for a Data Voice Engineer to join their team. You will be required to have hands-on accountability of configuration and maintenance of Session Border Controllers. Asterisk, Cube router and voice Gateway experience is essential.Duties:

  • Configuration, Management and Monitoring Datavoice (software)
  • Maintain all aspects of the company’s national voice and recording network
    • Including the core and voice platforms (store, retrieval, proactive management)
  • Undertake voice fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area
  • Manage, monitor secure recording of multiple streams and channels
  • Ensure proper configuration and deployment voice equipment
  • Liaise with project management team, network & security engineers and service desk agents
  • Responsible for SIP Design, SIP & QOS
  • Responsible for Unified contact centers as a specialist
  • Responsible for Cisco Cube
  • Apply VC and TMS knowledge
  • Maintain Contact Center and CUCMs Clusters and its member nodes of CUCMs, Unity, Prime Collaboration and CVP/UCCX/UCCE, and other unified messaging applications integration, solutions and services
  • Maintaining highly available voice network environment by identifying gaps, researching solutions and bugs, installing upgrades and ensuring best practice compliance
  • Upgrades, Management and Maintenance
  • Plan and troubleshoot converged network infrastructures on a variety of Cisco equipment
  • Ensure appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software
  • Monitors exceptional incidents and initiates investigations on system performance
  • Coach and mentor technicians, administrators and specialists

Requirements:

  • Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
  • Up to date Cisco Certifications
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching)
  • Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice (CCIE Voice)
  • At least 6 years’ experience as a Senior Voice Engineer
  • Strong SIP Protocol Experience
  • Thorough understanding of SIP, RTP, codecs, call routing, voice billing
  • Excellent understanding of QoS and differentiated services
  • Good understanding of MPLS, VRF and general networking
  • Basic Linux experience
  • Datavoice expertise
  • Expert understanding of the following Cisco Unified Communication Products: Call Manager (up to and including 10.5), Unity Connection, WebEx T29 or higher, Jabber 9 or higher, CCA, Prime, Cisco Emergency Responder
  • Cisco Video infrastructure and QoS
  • Experience in supporting Messaging & Collaboration Tools
  • Voice Service technologies; Voice gateways, PBX, VMX, Call Center-IVR, Wireless
  • SIP circuit experience
  • Session Border Controller
  • Network routing and switching
  • In-depth technical knowledge & demonstrated expertise in the major functions and features of software and hardware infrastructure for LYNC Enterprise Voice (EV) System

Learn more/Apply for this position