Data Voice Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established insurance company, is looking for a Data Voice Engineer to join their team. You will be required to have hands-on accountability of configuration and maintenance of Session Border Controllers. Asterisk, Cube router and voice Gateway experience is essential.Duties:
- Configuration, Management and Monitoring Datavoice (software)
- Maintain all aspects of the company’s national voice and recording network
- Including the core and voice platforms (store, retrieval, proactive management)
- Undertake voice fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area
- Manage, monitor secure recording of multiple streams and channels
- Ensure proper configuration and deployment voice equipment
- Liaise with project management team, network & security engineers and service desk agents
- Responsible for SIP Design, SIP & QOS
- Responsible for Unified contact centers as a specialist
- Responsible for Cisco Cube
- Apply VC and TMS knowledge
- Maintain Contact Center and CUCMs Clusters and its member nodes of CUCMs, Unity, Prime Collaboration and CVP/UCCX/UCCE, and other unified messaging applications integration, solutions and services
- Maintaining highly available voice network environment by identifying gaps, researching solutions and bugs, installing upgrades and ensuring best practice compliance
- Upgrades, Management and Maintenance
- Plan and troubleshoot converged network infrastructures on a variety of Cisco equipment
- Ensure appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software
- Monitors exceptional incidents and initiates investigations on system performance
- Coach and mentor technicians, administrators and specialists
Requirements:
- Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or equivalent
- Up to date Cisco Certifications
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching)
- Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice (CCIE Voice)
- At least 6 years’ experience as a Senior Voice Engineer
- Strong SIP Protocol Experience
- Thorough understanding of SIP, RTP, codecs, call routing, voice billing
- Excellent understanding of QoS and differentiated services
- Good understanding of MPLS, VRF and general networking
- Basic Linux experience
- Datavoice expertise
- Expert understanding of the following Cisco Unified Communication Products: Call Manager (up to and including 10.5), Unity Connection, WebEx T29 or higher, Jabber 9 or higher, CCA, Prime, Cisco Emergency Responder
- Cisco Video infrastructure and QoS
- Experience in supporting Messaging & Collaboration Tools
- Voice Service technologies; Voice gateways, PBX, VMX, Call Center-IVR, Wireless
- SIP circuit experience
- Session Border Controller
- Network routing and switching
- In-depth technical knowledge & demonstrated expertise in the major functions and features of software and hardware infrastructure for LYNC Enterprise Voice (EV) System