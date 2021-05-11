Data Voice Engineer at Ntice Search

My client, an established insurance company, is looking for a Data Voice Engineer to join their team. You will be required to have hands-on accountability of configuration and maintenance of Session Border Controllers. Asterisk, Cube router and voice Gateway experience is essential.Duties:

Configuration, Management and Monitoring Datavoice (software)

Maintain all aspects of the company’s national voice and recording network Including the core and voice platforms (store, retrieval, proactive management)

Undertake voice fault investigations and implement resolutions in local and wide area

Manage, monitor secure recording of multiple streams and channels

Ensure proper configuration and deployment voice equipment

Liaise with project management team, network & security engineers and service desk agents

Responsible for SIP Design, SIP & QOS

Responsible for Unified contact centers as a specialist

Responsible for Cisco Cube

Apply VC and TMS knowledge

Maintain Contact Center and CUCMs Clusters and its member nodes of CUCMs, Unity, Prime Collaboration and CVP/UCCX/UCCE, and other unified messaging applications integration, solutions and services

Maintaining highly available voice network environment by identifying gaps, researching solutions and bugs, installing upgrades and ensuring best practice compliance

Upgrades, Management and Maintenance

Plan and troubleshoot converged network infrastructures on a variety of Cisco equipment

Ensure appropriate software and specialist monitoring tools are used to maintain awareness and control of hardware and software

Monitors exceptional incidents and initiates investigations on system performance

Coach and mentor technicians, administrators and specialists

Requirements:

Bachelor Degree in Computer Science or equivalent

Up to date Cisco Certifications

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Routing and Switching (CCIE Routing and Switching)

Cisco Certified Internetwork Expert Voice (CCIE Voice)

At least 6 years’ experience as a Senior Voice Engineer

Strong SIP Protocol Experience

Thorough understanding of SIP, RTP, codecs, call routing, voice billing

Excellent understanding of QoS and differentiated services

Good understanding of MPLS, VRF and general networking

Basic Linux experience

Datavoice expertise

Expert understanding of the following Cisco Unified Communication Products: Call Manager (up to and including 10.5), Unity Connection, WebEx T29 or higher, Jabber 9 or higher, CCA, Prime, Cisco Emergency Responder

Cisco Video infrastructure and QoS

Experience in supporting Messaging & Collaboration Tools

Voice Service technologies; Voice gateways, PBX, VMX, Call Center-IVR, Wireless

SIP circuit experience

Session Border Controller

Network routing and switching

In-depth technical knowledge & demonstrated expertise in the major functions and features of software and hardware infrastructure for LYNC Enterprise Voice (EV) System

