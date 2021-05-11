Developer at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 11, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the writing and coding of individual programs for Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications.

Experience

  • 5 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • Minimum
      • SQL 2005 and higher
      • Java
      • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
      • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
      • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
      • XAML
      • OO Development Methodologies
      • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Working with People
  • Relating and Networking
  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Learning and Researching
  • Planning and Organising
  • Following Instructions and Procedures
  • Adapting and Responding to Change
  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

