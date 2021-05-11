Developer: BSC Operations at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the BSC IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

Experience

4 years’+ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

Javascript

HTML5

CSS

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communication Skills

Interpersonal / Relationship Management Skills

Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills

Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines

Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision

Ownership and accountability

Team player

The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Competencies

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Adhering to Principles ans Values

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Working with People

Planning and Organising

Learning and Researching

Additional Information

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Clear criminal and credit record

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

