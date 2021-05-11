Developer: BSC Operations at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the BSC IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.
Experience
- 4 years’+ proven experience in software development
- Experience in the following development languages:
Minimum
- Javascript
- HTML5
- CSS
- OO Development Methodologies
- An understanding of SOA.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology
Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:
- IT systems development processes (SDLC)
- Application development
- Testing practices
Ideal:
Knowledge of:
- UML
- Systems analysis and design
- Banking systems environment
Skills
- Communication Skills
- Interpersonal / Relationship Management Skills
- Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
- Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
- Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
- Ownership and accountability
- Team player
- The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines
Competencies
- Analysing
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Adhering to Principles ans Values
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
- Working with People
- Planning and Organising
- Learning and Researching
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Clear criminal and credit record
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.