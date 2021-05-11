Developer: BSC Operations at Capitec Bank Ltd

May 11, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the development, deployment and support of systems within the BSC IT environment, according to specifications and standards within the SDLC.

Experience

  • 4 years’+ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:

Minimum

  • Javascript
  • HTML5
  • CSS
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Knowledge

Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communication Skills
  • Interpersonal / Relationship Management Skills
  • Analytical, diagnostic and problem solving skills
  • Ability to work under own initiative without guidance, cope well under sustained pressure and deliver to deadlines
  • Ability to work effectively with no or little supervision
  • Ownership and accountability
  • Team player
  • The ability to handle multiple projects and deadlines

Competencies

  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Adhering to Principles ans Values
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Working with People
  • Planning and Organising
  • Learning and Researching

Additional Information

  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

