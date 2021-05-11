DevOps Engineer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An Asset Management Specialist based in Bellville seeks the technical expertise of a proactive & solutions-driven DevOps Engineer to join its team. One of your key tasks is to create harmony and efficiency between the Software Development and the Hosting & Support Team. With your understanding of the Software Development Lifecycle, you will be responsible for developing & implementing CI/ CD processes. From an operations perspective, you will be expected to prepare the infrastructure where applications will be deployed and run, be it a cloud or on premise deployment. You must preferably have an IT-related Degree/Diploma, 3 years work experience in a similar role, PostgreSQL, Linux & experience with the setup & configuration of cloud environments including Azure and/or [URL Removed] related Degree or Diploma is preferable.

3 Years experience in a similar role.

Basic server hardware knowledge.

Comfortable in a Linux Administration environment.

PostgreSQL experience preferred.

Experience in deployment automation.

Experience setting up and configuration of cloud environments (Azure and/or AWS).

ATTRIBUTES:

Continuous learning and research mindset (Self-starter).

Strong problem-solving abilities.

Great communication skills.

