Digital Marketing Consultant (6-month FTC)

Cape Town based global investment and asset management concern requires a confident, dynamic and creative Digital Marketing Consultant to support an array of digital marketing undertakings across their entire business. Duration: 6-month FTC.

Minimum requirements

-Completed relevant Degree

-Minimum 3 to 4 years digital marketing experience

-In-depth knowledge of email and web content management best practice

-Proven experience in managing multi-discipline digital marketing delivery

-Financial services experience – non-negotiable

-Systems skills to include digital marketing and CRM platforms

-Preferred platform knowledge/ experience: Pardot, Sitecore, Salesforce & Google Analytics

Desired Skills:

digital marketing consultant

financial services

crm platforms

salesforce

pardot

sitecore

google analytics

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

