Digital Marketing Consultant (6-month FTC)

Cape Town based global investment and asset management concern requires a confident, dynamic and creative Digital Marketing Consultant to support an array of digital marketing undertakings across their entire business. Duration: 6-month FTC.
Minimum requirements
-Completed relevant Degree
-Minimum 3 to 4 years digital marketing experience
-In-depth knowledge of email and web content management best practice
-Proven experience in managing multi-discipline digital marketing delivery
-Financial services experience – non-negotiable
-Systems skills to include digital marketing and CRM platforms
-Preferred platform knowledge/ experience: Pardot, Sitecore, Salesforce & Google Analytics
Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; for more information
Desired Skills:
- digital marketing consultant
- financial services
- crm platforms
- salesforce
- pardot
- sitecore
- google analytics
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree