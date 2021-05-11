Digital Marketing Consultant (6-month FTC)

May 11, 2021

Cape Town based global investment and asset management concern requires a confident, dynamic and creative Digital Marketing Consultant to support an array of digital marketing undertakings across their entire business. Duration: 6-month FTC.

Minimum requirements
-Completed relevant Degree
-Minimum 3 to 4 years digital marketing experience
-In-depth knowledge of email and web content management best practice
-Proven experience in managing multi-discipline digital marketing delivery
-Financial services experience – non-negotiable
-Systems skills to include digital marketing and CRM platforms
-Preferred platform knowledge/ experience: Pardot, Sitecore, Salesforce & Google Analytics

Contact [Email Address Removed] or call [Phone Number Removed]; for more information

Desired Skills:

  • digital marketing consultant
  • financial services
  • crm platforms
  • salesforce
  • pardot
  • sitecore
  • google analytics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position