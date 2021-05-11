Electrical Engineer Grid/MV/HV

As Electrical Engineer for Grid/MV you will be part of the EMEA engineering team, supporting the engineering, procurement, project management and new business teams with electrical engineering analysis, design, modelling, costing and commissioning. You will be the primary resource for solar PV farm connection to the Eskom grid, including grid code compliance, and you will take engineering responsibility for all grid related matters.

Primary Responsibilities

Provide the Development, EPC and New Business teams with all electrical engineering input for Solar PV Farms

expertise as and when required, including presenting to the required Utility Forums

Liaise with the Utility (e.g. Eskom, Municipality) with regards to project grid connection related issues from the development to the commissioning phase

Liaise with Consultants with regards to project grid connection related issues from the development to the commissioning phase

Monitor the project construction progress and support the resolution of grid related field issues

Participate in contract reviews and feasibility studies

Assist in developing project Requests for Proposals (RFP’s) to contractors for bidding purposes

Assist with environmental and land issues in relation to the grid connection

Reviewing of EPC technical documentation to comply with the developer’s and applicable legal requirements

Reviewing of the overall system design, including for grid code compliance (including but not limited to considerations of SCADA and RTU interface design, transient analysis, power factor, grounding, steady state arc flash, protective device coordination, short circuit, lightning protection, communication systems, transformers, inverters, RMU’s, DCB’s, cables, etc.)

Review project design and bill of quantity to ensure compliance with EPC contracts

Responsible for the development of a process road map for the execution of the Grid interconnection portion of Utility Scale PV plant works in both South and sub-Saharan Africa including required deliverables, expected timeframes, and expected roles and responsibilities of stakeholders

Create specifications, Scope of Works, electrical schematics, wire sizing, determine quantities, select components and specify all components to provide the optimal configuration

Implementation of system design standards and optimisations proposed by International system design and construction teams from other subsidiaries and ZA

Qualifications, Experience

Professional Registration with the Engineering Council of South Africa (Pr.Eng)

Degree in Electrical Engineering qualification

Five years’ work experience in South African power industry, preferably solar power

Clear understanding and working experience of Grid Code and its application to solar PV plant design

HV electrical experience

Ability to develop electrical single-line diagrams

Desired Skills:

Grid

Grid Connection

Solar

PV

ECSA

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

