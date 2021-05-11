Electrician

May 11, 2021

  • Fluent at English – good communication skills to liaise with clients
  • Drivers license
  • Computer literate – MS Word, Excel, Powerpoint
  • Electrician qualifications – including 3phase wiremans license
  • JHB/Gauteng based
  • Willing to travel for projects outside of Gauteng
  • Solar installation experience a benefit

Desired Skills:

  • solar installation
  • Electrician
  • wiremans license
  • Project Management
  • Construction
  • qualfied
  • Electrical

About The Employer:

Our client is the electrical energy (solar) and construction space is looking for a Project Manager – Electrician to join their dynamic team

Learn more/Apply for this position