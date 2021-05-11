Exec: AI Ops

Our client in the information and communications technology industry, has an opportunity available for an Executive AI Ops, to be based in the Centurion area.

Requirements:

Relevant Post Graduate Degree (NQF 8) in Business or Information Technology or related

Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF) with relevant IT certification

8-10 years experience in AI, DevOps and Monitoring solutions within a large and highly complex organisation, of which 2 years is at an executive [URL Removed] have proven business acumen with experience in C-suite stakeholder engagement

Alternatively, 11 years experience in AI, DevOps and Monitoring solutions, of which 3 years is at a senior management level

KPAs:

Develop the Artificial Intelligence Operations (Automated Monitoring and DevOps) strategy addressing current and future market forces and movements and in alignment with the Specialised Solutions strategy and overall DPS (ITS 1) strategy

Determine innovative Automated Monitoring and DevOps consulting and product solution sets and define the go-to-market strategy in support of DPS strategic drivers

Lead the integration of innovative AI solutions in alignment with high levels of quality, standards and operability as defined within negotiated and agreed service level agreements, service level parameters or contracts

Lead the development of plans to deliver products / solutions and ensure optimal allocation of resources

Manage the identification and mitigation of operational risk within Artificial Intelligence Operations (Automated Monitoring and DevOps).

Please note should you not receive a response within 7 days of applying, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

