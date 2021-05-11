Finance Manager at Blendcor

OVERALL JOB PURPOSE

Responsible for management reporting and financial reporting of the business ensuring accuracy of information, timely preparation and compliance with relevant accounting standards, taxation laws, company policies and other applicable regulations.

Manage the finance department ensuring the various accounting functions are performed to a high standard and meet set objectives.

Lead and co-ordinate the budgeting and forecasting process.

Provide financial insight and decision-making support to the various functional areas of the business.

Ensure adherence to and continuous improvement of system of internal controls, company policies and procedures.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

BUSINESS AND FINANCIAL ACCOUNTABILITIES

Audit, internal control, and statutory compliance

VAT & Taxation

Budget and forecast

Cash and banking, foreign exchange, and treasury management

Balance sheet accountability

Shareholder and management reporting

CUSTOMER AND STAKEHOLDER ACCOUNTABILITIES

Monthly reporting to the Business Lead Team and monitoring costs against budget

Liaison with external parties (auditors, bankers, customers, SARS, CIPC)

Relationship with Business Lead Team members

Relationship with Shareholders

OPERATIONAL PROCESSES ACCOUNTABILITIES

Audit requirements and controls

Monthly review of all balance sheet reconciliations ensuring no long outstanding reconciling issues.

Preparation of monthly financial dashboard focusing on the achievement of targets including cost control, inventory control, down-grading, and product losses.

Preparation and submission of annual financial statements.

Co-ordination and management of internal and external audit processes.

Adherence to the Blendcor minimum controls framework and feedback to the business on status of controls.

Enhancement of the control environment and promotion of good governance.

Documentation of Process Flows, System Descriptions and Company Policy and Procedures

Risk Management

Manage the risk and actions tracker, ensuring all actions are tracked and closed on a regular basis.

Manage the risk matrix and update monthly.

Conduct audits on business processes on a regular basis to mitigate risk.

Costs and Month End reporting

Conduct meetings with the Business Lead Team and monitor progress on cost control projects.

Review cost centre reports to ensure completeness and engage with the budget holder on cost accruals where necessary.

Review monthly management report and provide detailed commentary on monthly variances.

Revise the Latest Estimate monthly, considering actual costs to date and revisions to cost drivers and cost estimates.

Prepare the funding imbalance report for shareholders.

Prepare the MI pack for shareholders, including KPIs, stock movement reporting, working capital reporting, GRIR and AP ageing

Billing Model

Overall responsibility for the billing model, ensuring that it is in line with the JV operating agreement.

Track actual volumes for each specific shareholder ensuring that billing is done in line with the JV operating agreement. All volumes must reconcile to despatched volumes to each shareholder.

Ensure that the absorption of costs is correctly determined to arrive at the variable cost per KL.

Provide shareholders with assurance that the billing model is accurately tracked and reported.

VAT and taxes

Review monthly returns and ensure timely payment is made.

For audit purposes, test the VAT submission for reasonableness and reconcile the control account to the returns.

Ensure that the VAT return and underlying transactional information complies with the VAT Act mitigating risk to the shareholders.

Identify the VAT clearance amount and schedule this for processing.

Review the Annual Tax and Provisional Tax return submissions.

Payroll

Ensure compliance with all payroll taxes and filing requirements.

Review payroll and leave pay schedules ensuring completeness and accuracy.

Review Contractor (DBU) timesheets against approved rates.

Budget and Forecast

Manage the overall budget process by working closely with the Finance and Business Lead Teams.

Analyse budget assumptions and engage with the Business Lead Team on cost reduction opportunities.

Prepare sensitivity analyses to understand the impact of cost drivers on the budget.

Ensure that underlying workings supporting the budget are maintained and are accurate.

Prepare budget presentation for review and discussion with the CEO and CFO.

Review budget upload into SAP and agree to approved budget.

Maintain a budget manual for the Business Lead Team to guide them on the budget process.

Fixed Assets

Review supporting schedules monthly. Ensure compliance with IAS16 – Leases.

Review commentary on actual spend versus planned spend.

Review WIP and Capex reports.

Prepare discounted cash flows / IRR calculations on major capex projects

Attend the monthly Capital steering committee to provide oversight from a financial perspective.

Masterdata and Maintenance

Ensure Trial Balance includes all active GL accounts.

Open new GL accounts and ensure correctly configured.

Ensure other SAP master data amendments are valid and have proper supporting documents in place.

Cash and Treasury Management

Manage the facility with the bank.

Manage foreign exchange payments and forward exchange contracts.

Review all payments before final processing. Release payments on the banking system.

Daily monitoring of bank account movements and report to CFO where required.

Prepare cash flow projections considering regular payments, ad hoc payments, capex and changes to projected volumes.

Check adherence to the Manual of Authority.

Accounts Receivables and accounts payables

Review debtor’s statements against age analysis.

Assist with debtors’ collection ensuring debtors aging does not exceed 45 days.

Ensure applications have been completed for all debtors and all debtors have been properly vetted.

Ensure that suppliers and service providers are paid in accordance with contractual terms and conditions and comply with shareholder treasury requirements where applicable.

Facilitate the performance of counter party due diligences bi-annually and review the gate pass process and ensure timeous billing and adherence to controls.

Inventory and cost management

Review the monthly age analysis report and provide commentary to shareholders.

Review cost principles on a regular basis and ensure that all variances to PCA are explained fully

Review the swing report to identify weakness in cycle counting, fraud risk and completeness issues, and report to management

Identify opportunities to reduce the downgrading loss in the business.

Other

Other tasks assigned by Chief Finance Officer (i.e. BBEEE; SAP improvement projects etc.)

REQUIREMENTS

Qualifications

B Compt Honours in Accounting

Chartered Accountant South Africa

Membership with SAICA

Experience

Essential Experience

5+ years managerial experience

10 years in the finance field

Must have experience and understanding of a control environment.

Must be able to develop, implement, maintain, and document management control policies and procedures.

Be able to perform balance sheet reconciliations.

Experience with SAP financial modules.

Experience in year-end audit and reporting process.

Experience in the budgeting process.

Experience in managing people, developing GPA’s and IDPs

Be able to draft financial statements

Experience in cash flow forecasting, cash and forex management.

Preferred Experience

Internal audit

Manufacturing experience

Financial Modelling – ability to generate a full budget model, using detailed assumptions to support the financial plan

Contract Management – understand the legal principles relating to contracts

Companies Act / CIPC and other statutory requirements

Forex experience and trading

Knowledge

Essential Knowledge

Understanding International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and impact to business. Must be able to explain the importance and impact of specific accounting issues to management and shareholders.

Understanding taxation matters.

Forex management and accounting treatment thereof.

Desired Skills:

Excellent organisational skills

Administrative skills

Good interpersonal skills

Effective Communication

Strong analytical skills

Critical Thinking

Good problem solving skills

Leadership/Management Skills

Ability to work under pressure

Attention to detail

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Honours

South African Institute of Chartered Accountant

About The Employer:

Blendcor (Pty) Limited is a co-owned Shell & BP lubricants blending and grease manufacturing company. The site comprising approximately 53000m2 is situated in Island View, Durban, with its frontage on Honshu Road.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

13th Cheque

Retention Allowance

