Position: Financial Controller – MT

Location: Melrose Arch

Salary: R 600K

Our client, a Johannesburg based are looking for a Financial Controller to join their growing team. The business has a portfolio of investments and developments.

Due to the size of the team you will be reporting to the CFO, this role will play a key role for the business and there are excellent career opportunities.

. You will manage the day to day finance operation, month end accounts and the annual statutory accounts.

Duties will include;

Producing the monthly management accounts for each entity

Preparation of the annual statutory accounts

Management of the annual audit process (dealing with the external auditors)

Preparing draft tax calculations for the group

Reconciliation of SPVs, bank, loan and intercompany accounts

VAT returns

Investor reporting

Production and review of budgets and forecasts

Developing new processes and procedures

They are looking for;

Qualified Accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA)

Experience within Financial Services sector, ideally within investment business

Experience producing accounts under IFRS

Previous experience using Sage or similar would be advantageous

In return they are offering;

Excellent Salary

Medical Aid

Provident Fund

Attractive Bonuses

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

