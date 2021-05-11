Position: Financial Controller – MT
Location: Melrose Arch
Salary: R 600K
Describtion:
- Our client, a Johannesburg based are looking for a Financial Controller to join their growing team. The business has a portfolio of investments and developments.
- Due to the size of the team you will be reporting to the CFO, this role will play a key role for the business and there are excellent career opportunities.
- . You will manage the day to day finance operation, month end accounts and the annual statutory accounts.
Duties will include;
- Producing the monthly management accounts for each entity
- Preparation of the annual statutory accounts
- Management of the annual audit process (dealing with the external auditors)
- Preparing draft tax calculations for the group
- Reconciliation of SPVs, bank, loan and intercompany accounts
- VAT returns
- Investor reporting
- Production and review of budgets and forecasts
- Developing new processes and procedures
They are looking for;
- Qualified Accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA)
- Experience within Financial Services sector, ideally within investment business
- Experience producing accounts under IFRS
- Previous experience using Sage or similar would be advantageous
In return they are offering;
- Excellent Salary
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Attractive Bonuses
Desired Skills:
- Experience within Financial Services sector
- ideally within investment business
- Experience producing accounts under IFRS
- experience using Sage or similar would be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Medical Aid
- Provident Fund
- Incentive Bonus