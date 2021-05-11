Financial Controller – MT

May 11, 2021

Position: Financial Controller – MT
Location: Melrose Arch
Salary: R 600K

Describtion:

  • Our client, a Johannesburg based are looking for a Financial Controller to join their growing team. The business has a portfolio of investments and developments.
  • Due to the size of the team you will be reporting to the CFO, this role will play a key role for the business and there are excellent career opportunities.
  • . You will manage the day to day finance operation, month end accounts and the annual statutory accounts.

Duties will include;

  • Producing the monthly management accounts for each entity
  • Preparation of the annual statutory accounts
  • Management of the annual audit process (dealing with the external auditors)
  • Preparing draft tax calculations for the group
  • Reconciliation of SPVs, bank, loan and intercompany accounts
  • VAT returns
  • Investor reporting
  • Production and review of budgets and forecasts
  • Developing new processes and procedures

They are looking for;

  • Qualified Accountant (ACA/ACCA/CIMA)
  • Experience within Financial Services sector, ideally within investment business
  • Experience producing accounts under IFRS
  • Previous experience using Sage or similar would be advantageous

In return they are offering;

  • Excellent Salary
  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Attractive Bonuses

Desired Skills:

  
  
  
  

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Medical Aid
  • Provident Fund
  • Incentive Bonus

