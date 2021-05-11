Financial Coordinator

The Role: A hospitality and tourism company requires a proactive Financial Coordinator to ensure finances are recorded accurately, timeously and in accordance with Group policies.This role will suit a candidate that is a team player who is professional, results orientated, has attention to detail and good people skills. The candidate must have the ability to work independently while being part of a team; and the role will require investment in time during peak periods to produce accurate and timely results. This is a ??live in?? position at the lodge but with no/very little contact with guests.This is an Office/Administrative role that will report to the Financial Manager. In addition to the above, it is a growth position and the successful candidate will benefit from on-the-job training from both the financial controller and the financial managerSkills and Experience: KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED (QUALIFICATIONS OR TRAINING PROGRAMS)

3 Years financial/accounting experience

Computer literate ?? Excel is essential

PANstrat experience preferable

Key Accountabilities: KEY OUTPUTSIncludes but not limited to:

Processing of financial transactions over accounts payable and accounts receivable in compliance

with the group financial policies and procedures. This includes the balancing of the clearing

accounts

Reconciliation of supplier statements to the general ledger

Loading of all creditor??s payments

Preparing and submitting to JHB the weekly cash flow requirements

Month end process and timetable

Process and balance Petty Cash floats

Capture all relevant documentation onto Panstrat

Manage the collection of outstanding amounts from Accounts receivable

Processing/Allocating and payment of monthly casuals

Processing transactions, ordering and reconciling the IZWE staff shop

Compiling of ad-hoc analysis of finance related data as required

Cover certain financial Controller requirements when on leave, which include but not limited to:

Munyawana and MCCF transactions

Research volunteer bookings

Report outputs in an organized and efficient manner

Filing of supporting documents

Assist with any finance related queries

Personality and Attributes: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

Excellent administrative skills, with a focus on attention to detail on numbers and analysis

Excellent time management skills

Critical thinking skills : Ability to solve problems

Teamwork / collaboration

Ability to work under pressure

Excellent communication : Good Interpersonal skills as well as being able to communicate clearly in both written and verbal format

Patience

Operate in an informal but highly driven and results oriented environment

Self-driven, motivated and organized

Comfortable in dealing with diverse cultures, languages and environments

Drive, effect and enact change

