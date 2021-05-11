Financial Coordinator

May 11, 2021

The Role: A hospitality and tourism company requires a proactive Financial Coordinator to ensure finances are recorded accurately, timeously and in accordance with Group policies.This role will suit a candidate that is a team player who is professional, results orientated, has attention to detail and good people skills. The candidate must have the ability to work independently while being part of a team; and the role will require investment in time during peak periods to produce accurate and timely results. This is a ??live in?? position at the lodge but with no/very little contact with guests.This is an Office/Administrative role that will report to the Financial Manager. In addition to the above, it is a growth position and the successful candidate will benefit from on-the-job training from both the financial controller and the financial managerSkills and Experience: KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED (QUALIFICATIONS OR TRAINING PROGRAMS)

  • 3 Years financial/accounting experience
  • Computer literate ?? Excel is essential
  • PANstrat experience preferable

Key Accountabilities: KEY OUTPUTSIncludes but not limited to:

  • Processing of financial transactions over accounts payable and accounts receivable in compliance
  • with the group financial policies and procedures. This includes the balancing of the clearing
  • accounts
  • Reconciliation of supplier statements to the general ledger
  • Loading of all creditor??s payments
  • Preparing and submitting to JHB the weekly cash flow requirements
  • Month end process and timetable
  • Process and balance Petty Cash floats
  • Capture all relevant documentation onto Panstrat
  • Manage the collection of outstanding amounts from Accounts receivable
  • Processing/Allocating and payment of monthly casuals
  • Processing transactions, ordering and reconciling the IZWE staff shop
  • Compiling of ad-hoc analysis of finance related data as required
  • Cover certain financial Controller requirements when on leave, which include but not limited to:
  • Munyawana and MCCF transactions
  • Research volunteer bookings
  • Report outputs in an organized and efficient manner
  • Filing of supporting documents
  • Assist with any finance related queries

Personality and Attributes: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED

  • Excellent administrative skills, with a focus on attention to detail on numbers and analysis
  • Excellent time management skills
  • Critical thinking skills : Ability to solve problems
  • Teamwork / collaboration
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Excellent communication : Good Interpersonal skills as well as being able to communicate clearly in both written and verbal format
  • Patience
  • Operate in an informal but highly driven and results oriented environment
  • Self-driven, motivated and organized
  • Comfortable in dealing with diverse cultures, languages and environments
  • Drive, effect and enact change

