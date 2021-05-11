The Role: A hospitality and tourism company requires a proactive Financial Coordinator to ensure finances are recorded accurately, timeously and in accordance with Group policies.This role will suit a candidate that is a team player who is professional, results orientated, has attention to detail and good people skills. The candidate must have the ability to work independently while being part of a team; and the role will require investment in time during peak periods to produce accurate and timely results. This is a ??live in?? position at the lodge but with no/very little contact with guests.This is an Office/Administrative role that will report to the Financial Manager. In addition to the above, it is a growth position and the successful candidate will benefit from on-the-job training from both the financial controller and the financial managerSkills and Experience: KNOWLEDGE REQUIRED (QUALIFICATIONS OR TRAINING PROGRAMS)
- 3 Years financial/accounting experience
- Computer literate ?? Excel is essential
- PANstrat experience preferable
Key Accountabilities: KEY OUTPUTSIncludes but not limited to:
- Processing of financial transactions over accounts payable and accounts receivable in compliance
- with the group financial policies and procedures. This includes the balancing of the clearing
- accounts
- Reconciliation of supplier statements to the general ledger
- Loading of all creditor??s payments
- Preparing and submitting to JHB the weekly cash flow requirements
- Month end process and timetable
- Process and balance Petty Cash floats
- Capture all relevant documentation onto Panstrat
- Manage the collection of outstanding amounts from Accounts receivable
- Processing/Allocating and payment of monthly casuals
- Processing transactions, ordering and reconciling the IZWE staff shop
- Compiling of ad-hoc analysis of finance related data as required
- Cover certain financial Controller requirements when on leave, which include but not limited to:
- Munyawana and MCCF transactions
- Research volunteer bookings
- Report outputs in an organized and efficient manner
- Filing of supporting documents
- Assist with any finance related queries
Personality and Attributes: COMPETENCIES REQUIRED
- Excellent administrative skills, with a focus on attention to detail on numbers and analysis
- Excellent time management skills
- Critical thinking skills : Ability to solve problems
- Teamwork / collaboration
- Ability to work under pressure
- Excellent communication : Good Interpersonal skills as well as being able to communicate clearly in both written and verbal format
- Patience
- Operate in an informal but highly driven and results oriented environment
- Self-driven, motivated and organized
- Comfortable in dealing with diverse cultures, languages and environments
- Drive, effect and enact change