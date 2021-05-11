Financial Manager

May 11, 2021

SKILLS REQUIRED:

  • Cashbook experience must
  • Payroll experience Advantage
  • Should have knowledge of ethical accounting practices and ensure they are adhered to
  • Should have good oral and written communication skills.
  • Ability to efficiently lead, delegate and motivate subordinates.
  • Experience in the Telecommunication industry will be an added advantage
  • Ability work on multiple companies

DUTIES WILL INCLUDE:

  • Basic duties include but are not limited to full debtors, creditors and bookkeeper functions as defined below (in no particular order):
  • Client and vendor payment approvals and allocations
  • Customer collections including the control of any automated collection system such as the banks ACB module.
  • Banking status and reconciliations
  • Ensuring SARS, Statuary documents, Bank and any other documentation required is completed in order to efficiently run the business (e.g. Bank guarantees and Annual Letter of compliances)
  • Sales and stock reporting and analysis
  • Ensuring client and vendor queries are efficiently resolved
  • Resolving legacy queries
  • Budget & Expense planning and reconciliations
  • Monitoring of daily cashflow
  • Analytical review
  • Monitoring of CGIC facility (Applications, adequate cover, ets.)
  • Control and verify Gross profit margins on sales
  • Submission of accurate monthly management accounts by the 9th of each month
  • Monitor and reconciliation of consignment and rotation stock
  • Payroll submissions to Payroll department
  • Stock reconciliations
  • Cashbook reconciliations
  • Journal entries and reconciliations
  • General ledger reconciliations
  • Fixed Asset control
  • Creating and processing of Purchase Orders, Stock receipts, Picking Slips, Invoices, Returns and other documents required
  • Electronic Banking Administration
  • Document Administration
  • Policies and Procedures Administration, review and implementation
  • Electronic Database Administration
  • Risk analysis & control
  • Threat identification of any part or process of the business that affects profitability and reporting such to the Executive Committee.
  • ISO compliance
  • Trial Balance & management accounts reporting
  • Statutory returns reconciled and submitted.
  • SARS E-filing control and maintenance
  • Ensuring the companys annual and interim audits are efficiently and speedily carried out with all queries resolved. Ensuring all documentation is in order and audit packs complete.
  • Ensuring data integrity of the companys accounting system
  • Ensuring subordinates are tasked correctly and accurately and reporting on such activities.
  • Ensuring all personnel that are assigned duties fulfil them accurately and quickly with form timelines given.
  • Other duties and responsibilities will be added on according to the needs of the company when required
  • Analysis fuel billing
  • Calculate rebates and discounts
  • Calculate commissions for sales representatives
  • All other Ad hoc Duties pertaining to the position

