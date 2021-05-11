Financial Manager

SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Cashbook experience must
- Payroll experience Advantage
- Should have knowledge of ethical accounting practices and ensure they are adhered to
- Should have good oral and written communication skills.
- Ability to efficiently lead, delegate and motivate subordinates.
- Experience in the Telecommunication industry will be an added advantage
- Ability work on multiple companies
DUTIES WILL INCLUDE:
- Basic duties include but are not limited to full debtors, creditors and bookkeeper functions as defined below (in no particular order):
- Client and vendor payment approvals and allocations
- Customer collections including the control of any automated collection system such as the banks ACB module.
- Banking status and reconciliations
- Ensuring SARS, Statuary documents, Bank and any other documentation required is completed in order to efficiently run the business (e.g. Bank guarantees and Annual Letter of compliances)
- Sales and stock reporting and analysis
- Ensuring client and vendor queries are efficiently resolved
- Resolving legacy queries
- Budget & Expense planning and reconciliations
- Monitoring of daily cashflow
- Analytical review
- Monitoring of CGIC facility (Applications, adequate cover, ets.)
- Control and verify Gross profit margins on sales
- Submission of accurate monthly management accounts by the 9th of each month
- Monitor and reconciliation of consignment and rotation stock
- Payroll submissions to Payroll department
- Stock reconciliations
- Cashbook reconciliations
- Journal entries and reconciliations
- General ledger reconciliations
- Fixed Asset control
- Creating and processing of Purchase Orders, Stock receipts, Picking Slips, Invoices, Returns and other documents required
- Electronic Banking Administration
- Document Administration
- Policies and Procedures Administration, review and implementation
- Electronic Database Administration
- Risk analysis & control
- Threat identification of any part or process of the business that affects profitability and reporting such to the Executive Committee.
- ISO compliance
- Trial Balance & management accounts reporting
- Statutory returns reconciled and submitted.
- SARS E-filing control and maintenance
- Ensuring the companys annual and interim audits are efficiently and speedily carried out with all queries resolved. Ensuring all documentation is in order and audit packs complete.
- Ensuring data integrity of the companys accounting system
- Ensuring subordinates are tasked correctly and accurately and reporting on such activities.
- Ensuring all personnel that are assigned duties fulfil them accurately and quickly with form timelines given.
- Other duties and responsibilities will be added on according to the needs of the company when required
- Analysis fuel billing
- Calculate rebates and discounts
- Calculate commissions for sales representatives
- All other Ad hoc Duties pertaining to the position