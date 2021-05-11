Position: Financial Manager – MT
Location: East Rand (Germiston)
Describtion:
- We are seeking applications from fully qualified accountants CIMA or equivalent, preferably with strong manufacturing experience.
Responsibilities:
- Working as an integral part of the leadership team.
- You will have responsibility to support and develop your own team of about six .
- You will have previous experience at a similar level and working knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
- You will be comfortable delivering continuous improvement and supporting and developing your team, there are plenty of opportunities for you to take the reins and use your passion to deliver a world class product and service.
- Coordinating and presenting of company budgets/forecasts
- Monthly Financial and Operational reporting including budget vs actual variance analysis
- Ensure standard costs are accurate, which includes actual vs standard variance analysis
- Ensure that profitability are maintained by doing profitability analysis and being involved in sales price increases, new product costings and etc.
- Working capital management and reporting
- Ensure compliance with sound accounting principles and corporate governance controls
- Manage subordinates
- Form part of management team
- Ad hoc financial and operational analysis.
Desired Skills:
- knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree