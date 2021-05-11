Financial Manager – MT

May 11, 2021

Position: Financial Manager – MT
Location: East Rand (Germiston)
Describtion:

  • We are seeking applications from fully qualified accountants CIMA or equivalent, preferably with strong manufacturing experience.

Responsibilities:

  • Working as an integral part of the leadership team.
  • You will have responsibility to support and develop your own team of about six .
  • You will have previous experience at a similar level and working knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.
  • You will be comfortable delivering continuous improvement and supporting and developing your team, there are plenty of opportunities for you to take the reins and use your passion to deliver a world class product and service.
  • Coordinating and presenting of company budgets/forecasts
  • Monthly Financial and Operational reporting including budget vs actual variance analysis
  • Ensure standard costs are accurate, which includes actual vs standard variance analysis
  • Ensure that profitability are maintained by doing profitability analysis and being involved in sales price increases, new product costings and etc.
  • Working capital management and reporting
  • Ensure compliance with sound accounting principles and corporate governance controls
  • Manage subordinates
  • Form part of management team
  • Ad hoc financial and operational analysis.

Desired Skills:

  • knowledge of a manufacturing/production environment.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

