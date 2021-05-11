Fitter and Turner (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Fitter and Turner (EE).
Requirements:
- Be a qualified Fitter and Turner with a relevant N3 or Technical Matric.
- Must have CNC machining experience
- Mazak experience will be added advantage.
- Have worked as a CNC machinist for a minimum of 3 years in a Machine Workshop environment.
- Have programming experience of CNC, Lathe and Milling machines
- Previous conventional turning and ability to work on a variety of machines such as Boring Mill, Conventional Mills and Lathes, Surface grinders and radial arm drill will be an added advantage.
- Have ability to understand Machine drawings and customer requirements
- Have knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardnesss
- Have the ability to prioritize and apply sound judgment when on standby
- Crane drivers license will be an added advantage
Job Specification:
- Operating the following machines: Milling Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional centre lathe turning, Boring mill, Surface grinding, CNC turning, CNC milling, Slotting and Drilling
- Calibration and quality assurance
- General safety and housekeeping.
- Scheduled inspections
- Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering
- Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.