Fitter and Turner (EE) at Headhunters

May 11, 2021

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Fitter and Turner (EE).

Requirements:

  • Be a qualified Fitter and Turner with a relevant N3 or Technical Matric.
  • Must have CNC machining experience
  • Mazak experience will be added advantage.
  • Have worked as a CNC machinist for a minimum of 3 years in a Machine Workshop environment.
  • Have programming experience of CNC, Lathe and Milling machines
  • Previous conventional turning and ability to work on a variety of machines such as Boring Mill, Conventional Mills and Lathes, Surface grinders and radial arm drill will be an added advantage.
  • Have ability to understand Machine drawings and customer requirements
  • Have knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardnesss
  • Have the ability to prioritize and apply sound judgment when on standby
  • Crane drivers license will be an added advantage

Job Specification:

  • Operating the following machines: Milling Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional centre lathe turning, Boring mill, Surface grinding, CNC turning, CNC milling, Slotting and Drilling
  • Calibration and quality assurance
  • General safety and housekeeping.
  • Scheduled inspections
  • Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering
  • Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

