Fitter and Turner (EE) at Headhunters

Our client in the manufacturing industry based in Middleburg Mpumalanga is currently looking to employ a Fitter and Turner (EE).

Requirements:

Be a qualified Fitter and Turner with a relevant N3 or Technical Matric.

Must have CNC machining experience

experience Mazak experience will be added advantage.

Have worked as a CNC machinist for a minimum of 3 years in a Machine Workshop environment.

Have programming experience of CNC, Lathe and Milling machines

Previous conventional turning and ability to work on a variety of machines such as Boring Mill, Conventional Mills and Lathes, Surface grinders and radial arm drill will be an added advantage.

Have ability to understand Machine drawings and customer requirements

Have knowledge of material types and ability to produce good tolerances and finishes on various material types and hardnesss

Have the ability to prioritize and apply sound judgment when on standby

Crane drivers license will be an added advantage

Job Specification:

Operating the following machines: Milling Horizontal and Vertical, Conventional centre lathe turning, Boring mill, Surface grinding, CNC turning, CNC milling, Slotting and Drilling

Calibration and quality assurance

General safety and housekeeping.

Scheduled inspections

Stock take, labelling, sorting and ordering

Occasional in plant measuring where it is not feasible to get an assembly into the workshop

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

