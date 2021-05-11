Front-of-house/Reception Manager

Minimum qualification requirements:

– Spoken and written English

– Computer literate (excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and Front Office Computer software eg Opera)

– Accounting Software experience would be an advantage (eg Pastel)

– Excellent organizational skills

– Minimum of 4 years experience in front of house

– Attention to detail & sense of urgency

– Always wear a neat, clean uniform with a name badge

– Ensure high standard of personal hygiene

– Be friendly, considerate and greet all guests and staff

– Arrive at work and conduct morning meeting with your team

– Checking emails and communicate / action accordingly

– Responsible for switchboard answering and transferring calls, taking messages

– Communicate to the rest of the lodge eg new arrivals, internal lodge communication

– Keeping the notice board up to date

– Assisting with guest welcome when required

– Keeping the reception clean and tidy

– Oversee the safari shop team and assist with sales when required

Duties:

PREPARE FOR THE GUEST

Oversee the procedure for guest arrivals and departures

Prepare lodge operational daysheet from Res request info

Confirm flight arrival & road transfer information

Prepare registration forms

GUEST ARRIVAL & CHECK IN

Oversee the guest arrivals and check in procedure

Ensure you receive signed registration forms from guests

Update lodge daysheet with any new information

GUESTS IN CAMP

Post massage charges, drinks chargers and safari shop sales to revenue system

Update lodge daysheet with departure information

At end of day, ensure guest account balance with guest dockets

GUEST CHECK OUT

Assist with ensuring the cashfloat is sufficient for check outs

Responsible for the final guest bill

Check out guest

GUEST INFORMATION

Ensure you get completed feedback forms and forms have been scanned with Guest for life sheets updated

CLOSING PROCDURE

Oversee end of day closing procedure

Complete daily banking procedures & submit daily banking to Admin

Run a revenue report and balance totals to pre-lists

Ensure the daysheet for the next day is completed 100% before you leave as the rangers, housekeeping and kitchen will use it to prepare for the next day

Communicating flights, transfers and activities between suppliers, camp managers/safari hosts, etc

Accountability for cash (petty cash, floats, etc) and minimising admin errors

Be familiar with current rack rates and exchange rates

Internal communication of guest requirements and updates throughout the lodge

Organising logistics in and around the lodges

Doing detailed and accurate handovers with co workers

Act as a central control point in any emergency situation

Attend to requests and complaints from guests timeously and in an appropriate manner

Take part in coming up with new, innovative ideas for your department and its operation

FINANCE

Ensure your team, treat all equipment with care and are trained in their areas of responsibility

Control wastage within your department

RECRUITMENT

Assist with hiring and screening of all staff ensure the right people are in the right positions

Responsible for induction of staff/filling in all necessary paperwork associated with hiring of new staff

STAFF DEVELOPMENT/MOTIVATION

Ensure the welfare of your staff at all times

Teach as you work, so that the department will run efficiently while you are away

Identify growth opportunities for staff, encourage the development of your staff to ensure personal growth

Manage performance daily

Staff training to take place to ensure that they can perform their duties effectively

Ensure staff are trained on the usage of new chemicals or equipment

STAFF MANAGEMENT AND DISCIPLINE

Ensure that all staff administration is up to date

Ensure that your team has the correct equipment, materials and training to do their jobs efficiently

Manage your staff effectively as to ensure productive working hours and convenient working ties for staff

Responsible for dealing with any staff disciplinary issues

Familiar with Disciplinary Policy and Procedures

Take responsibility for instilling a culture of caring for all people and equipment

TIME KEEPING & LEAVE

Responsible for the staff time book

Responsible for staff leave cycles and recording of leave

Keep track of staff sick leave, family days etc

Ensure staff complete over time forms

OTHER INVOLVEMENT REQUIRED:

HEALTH & SAFETY STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS

– Act as a central control point in any emergency situation management only

– Work safely at all times, complying with health and safety and other relevant regulations and guidelines

– Report any hazards identified and any actions you have taken

– Ensure you know and understand the emergency evacuation procedure

