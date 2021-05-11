Front-of-house/Reception Manager

Minimum qualification requirements:
– Spoken and written English
– Computer literate (excellent knowledge of Microsoft Office and Front Office Computer software eg Opera)
– Accounting Software experience would be an advantage (eg Pastel)
– Excellent organizational skills
– Minimum of 4 years experience in front of house
– Attention to detail & sense of urgency
– Always wear a neat, clean uniform with a name badge
– Ensure high standard of personal hygiene
– Be friendly, considerate and greet all guests and staff
– Arrive at work and conduct morning meeting with your team
– Checking emails and communicate / action accordingly
– Responsible for switchboard answering and transferring calls, taking messages
– Communicate to the rest of the lodge eg new arrivals, internal lodge communication
– Keeping the notice board up to date
– Assisting with guest welcome when required
– Keeping the reception clean and tidy
– Oversee the safari shop team and assist with sales when required
Duties:
PREPARE FOR THE GUEST
Oversee the procedure for guest arrivals and departures
Prepare lodge operational daysheet from Res request info
Confirm flight arrival & road transfer information
Prepare registration forms
GUEST ARRIVAL & CHECK IN
Oversee the guest arrivals and check in procedure
Ensure you receive signed registration forms from guests
Update lodge daysheet with any new information
GUESTS IN CAMP
Post massage charges, drinks chargers and safari shop sales to revenue system
Update lodge daysheet with departure information
At end of day, ensure guest account balance with guest dockets
GUEST CHECK OUT
Assist with ensuring the cashfloat is sufficient for check outs
Responsible for the final guest bill
Check out guest
GUEST INFORMATION
Ensure you get completed feedback forms and forms have been scanned with Guest for life sheets updated
CLOSING PROCDURE
Oversee end of day closing procedure
Complete daily banking procedures & submit daily banking to Admin
Run a revenue report and balance totals to pre-lists
Ensure the daysheet for the next day is completed 100% before you leave as the rangers, housekeeping and kitchen will use it to prepare for the next day
Communicating flights, transfers and activities between suppliers, camp managers/safari hosts, etc
Accountability for cash (petty cash, floats, etc) and minimising admin errors
Be familiar with current rack rates and exchange rates
Internal communication of guest requirements and updates throughout the lodge
Organising logistics in and around the lodges
Doing detailed and accurate handovers with co workers
Act as a central control point in any emergency situation
Attend to requests and complaints from guests timeously and in an appropriate manner
Take part in coming up with new, innovative ideas for your department and its operation
FINANCE
Ensure your team, treat all equipment with care and are trained in their areas of responsibility
Control wastage within your department
RECRUITMENT
Assist with hiring and screening of all staff ensure the right people are in the right positions
Responsible for induction of staff/filling in all necessary paperwork associated with hiring of new staff
STAFF DEVELOPMENT/MOTIVATION
Ensure the welfare of your staff at all times
Teach as you work, so that the department will run efficiently while you are away
Identify growth opportunities for staff, encourage the development of your staff to ensure personal growth
Manage performance daily
Staff training to take place to ensure that they can perform their duties effectively
Ensure staff are trained on the usage of new chemicals or equipment
STAFF MANAGEMENT AND DISCIPLINE
Ensure that all staff administration is up to date
Ensure that your team has the correct equipment, materials and training to do their jobs efficiently
Manage your staff effectively as to ensure productive working hours and convenient working ties for staff
Responsible for dealing with any staff disciplinary issues
Familiar with Disciplinary Policy and Procedures
Take responsibility for instilling a culture of caring for all people and equipment
TIME KEEPING & LEAVE
Responsible for the staff time book
Responsible for staff leave cycles and recording of leave
Keep track of staff sick leave, family days etc
Ensure staff complete over time forms
OTHER INVOLVEMENT REQUIRED:
HEALTH & SAFETY STATUTORY REQUIREMENTS
– Act as a central control point in any emergency situation management only
– Work safely at all times, complying with health and safety and other relevant regulations and guidelines
– Report any hazards identified and any actions you have taken
– Ensure you know and understand the emergency evacuation procedure