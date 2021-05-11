Group Digital Marketing Specialist – SM

Position: Group Digitial Marketing Specialist
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 1 200 000 TCTC per annum
Role overview/purpose:
The Group Digital Marketing Specialist will take the lead in developing successful, short and long-term digital marketing strategies for the group. Working closely with different teams to ensure consistency through all digital marketing channels. Providing forward-thinking ideas and drive all digital marketing efforts to achieve our business objectives.
Qualifications:
- BCom or BSc degree in Marketing, Digital technologies or
relevant field
- Evidence of continuous professional development
Experience:
- 7 years experience as a Senior Digital Marketing Manager
- 5 years experience, leading a team
- A proven track record in creating and delivering digital strategies
across a spectrum of platforms and markets
- Proven track record in digital marketing sales acquisition
- Skilled influencer and collaborator with key stakeholders
- Solid knowledge of digital marketing tools and best practices
- Solid knowledge of and experience with web analytics tools, SEO/SEM, Google Analytics, and CRM software
- Excellent analytical and project management skills
- Strong team management and communication (written and
verbal) skills
Key Responsibilities:
- Research, plan, develop and execute innovative and cutting edge group digital strategies to achieve growth across all channels
- Build the group digital marketing roadmap
- Implement and execute the strategies
- Utilise strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end user experiences across multiple channels and customer touchpoints
- Drive reporting on campaign effectiveness to the campaign team members to drive improvements, as well as senior stakeholders
- Work closely with all teams across the group and execute digital activity with agility and pace
- Provide best-practice methodologies and direction and to all stakeholders across the group
- Manage group digital marketing channels
- Revolutionise digital customer experience
- Leverage consumer insights data and analytics to test, learn, iterate and implement
- Measure ROI and KPIs
- Setting and delivering on the digital marketing budget
- Liaise with product, design, and sales teams to increase client experience through cohesive strategies
- Stay up-to-date with digital technology developments
- Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (Google Analytics etc)
- Acquire insight into digital marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date
- Maintain partnerships with all stakeholders
- Leading the Digital Marketing team in accordance with the Companies Leadership principles together with the Legitimate Leadership framework (principles of care and growth)
- Ensure compliance with all industry related regulations/laws and best practice corporate governance
- Understanding and interpreting the continually changing signals both internally and externally to ensure that the group responds timeously and adequately to opportunities and threats
Desired Skills:
- Project Manager
- Project Management
- Knowledge of digital processes
- digital platforms
- pricing models
- channels of distribution
- Technology trends
- Analytical and innovative mindset and critical thinking
- Ability to communicate fluently in English
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree