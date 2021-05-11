Group Digital Marketing Specialist – SM

Position: Group Digitial Marketing Specialist

Location: Bryanston

Salary: R 1 200 000 TCTC per annum

Role overview/purpose:

The Group Digital Marketing Specialist will take the lead in developing successful, short and long-term digital marketing strategies for the group. Working closely with different teams to ensure consistency through all digital marketing channels. Providing forward-thinking ideas and drive all digital marketing efforts to achieve our business objectives.

Qualifications:

BCom or BSc degree in Marketing, Digital technologies or

Experience:

7 years experience as a Senior Digital Marketing Manager

5 years experience, leading a team

A proven track record in creating and delivering digital strategies

Skilled influencer and collaborator with key stakeholders

Solid knowledge of digital marketing tools and best practices

Solid knowledge of and experience with web analytics tools, SEO/SEM, Google Analytics, and CRM software

Excellent analytical and project management skills

Strong team management and communication (written and

Key Responsibilities:

Research, plan, develop and execute innovative and cutting edge group digital strategies to achieve growth across all channels

Build the group digital marketing roadmap

Implement and execute the strategies

Utilise strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end user experiences across multiple channels and customer touchpoints

Drive reporting on campaign effectiveness to the campaign team members to drive improvements, as well as senior stakeholders

Work closely with all teams across the group and execute digital activity with agility and pace

Provide best-practice methodologies and direction and to all stakeholders across the group

Manage group digital marketing channels

Revolutionise digital customer experience

Leverage consumer insights data and analytics to test, learn, iterate and implement

Measure ROI and KPIs

Setting and delivering on the digital marketing budget

Liaise with product, design, and sales teams to increase client experience through cohesive strategies

Stay up-to-date with digital technology developments

Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (Google Analytics etc)

Acquire insight into digital marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date

Maintain partnerships with all stakeholders

Leading the Digital Marketing team in accordance with the Companies Leadership principles together with the Legitimate Leadership framework (principles of care and growth)

Ensure compliance with all industry related regulations/laws and best practice corporate governance

Understanding and interpreting the continually changing signals both internally and externally to ensure that the group responds timeously and adequately to opportunities and threats

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

