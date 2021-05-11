Group Digital Marketing Specialist – SM

May 11, 2021

Position: Group Digitial Marketing Specialist
Location: Bryanston
Salary: R 1 200 000 TCTC per annum

Role overview/purpose:

The Group Digital Marketing Specialist will take the lead in developing successful, short and long-term digital marketing strategies for the group. Working closely with different teams to ensure consistency through all digital marketing channels. Providing forward-thinking ideas and drive all digital marketing efforts to achieve our business objectives.

Qualifications:

  • BCom or BSc degree in Marketing, Digital technologies or
    relevant field
  • Evidence of continuous professional development

Experience:

  • 7 years experience as a Senior Digital Marketing Manager
  • 5 years experience, leading a team
  • A proven track record in creating and delivering digital strategies
    across a spectrum of platforms and markets
  • Proven track record in digital marketing sales acquisition
  • Skilled influencer and collaborator with key stakeholders
  • Solid knowledge of digital marketing tools and best practices
  • Solid knowledge of and experience with web analytics tools, SEO/SEM, Google Analytics, and CRM software
  • Excellent analytical and project management skills
  • Strong team management and communication (written and
    verbal) skills

Key Responsibilities:

  • Research, plan, develop and execute innovative and cutting edge group digital strategies to achieve growth across all channels
  • Build the group digital marketing roadmap
  • Implement and execute the strategies
  • Utilise strong analytical ability to evaluate end-to-end user experiences across multiple channels and customer touchpoints
  • Drive reporting on campaign effectiveness to the campaign team members to drive improvements, as well as senior stakeholders
  • Work closely with all teams across the group and execute digital activity with agility and pace
  • Provide best-practice methodologies and direction and to all stakeholders across the group
  • Manage group digital marketing channels
  • Revolutionise digital customer experience
  • Leverage consumer insights data and analytics to test, learn, iterate and implement
  • Measure ROI and KPIs
  • Setting and delivering on the digital marketing budget
  • Liaise with product, design, and sales teams to increase client experience through cohesive strategies
  • Stay up-to-date with digital technology developments
  • Measure performance of digital marketing efforts using a variety of Web analytics tools (Google Analytics etc)
  • Acquire insight into digital marketing trends and keep strategies up-to-date
  • Maintain partnerships with all stakeholders
  • Leading the Digital Marketing team in accordance with the Companies Leadership principles together with the Legitimate Leadership framework (principles of care and growth)
  • Ensure compliance with all industry related regulations/laws and best practice corporate governance
  • Understanding and interpreting the continually changing signals both internally and externally to ensure that the group responds timeously and adequately to opportunities and threats

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

