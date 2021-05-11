Guest Relations Consultant

Guest Relations Consultant is responsible for the administration tasks of the Lodge. Required to obtain reservation information, and offer valuable information to Guests regarding

accommodation, services, and activities, and will act as the Communications hub of the lodge, distributing information without delay to the relevant people and departments.

Salary: R6000 pm +

Live in position with meals

UIF

Provident Fund

R1500 medical Aid- Discovery Health contribution

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant restrictions placed on our industry by the South African government as part of the National Disaster Management Act, the successful candidate will be on a 35% salary cut until the industry resumes back to normal.

Duties:

Responsible for front desk complete administrative functions related to all guest touch points,

including guest interaction, hosting duties and admin tasks.

Ensures reservations functions are performed accurately and according to standard operating

standards.

standards. Meet and greet guests, perform the guest arrival experience including amenities, welcome

and check-in.

and check-in. Collect all information available on guests prior to arrival.

Perform the guest departure experience, including payment of the account and allocation of gratuities.

Liaise with guests, guided and management on guests’ activities and interests.

Assist with sales and controlling inventory stock for the curio shop

Requirements:

Grade 12 and Diploma/Certificate in Hospitality Management

Valid code 10 driver’s license

Sound experience in Hospitality positions-minimum 3 years

Sound Knowledge of MS Office Suite

Excellent communication skills and well spoken.

Knowledge and experience of overall hospitality operations.

Desired Skills:

Guest Relations

Hospitality

5 Star

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position