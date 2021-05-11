Head of Programs at Shout-It-Now

JOB DESCRIPTION
Goals and Strategy
- Promote strong technical implementation and program management
- Facilitate a culture of using routine evidence for timely programmatic decision-making
- Develop strategic plans based on what funders, government and S-N requires
- Write operational protocols for new programmes or extensions of the current ones
- Monitor and evaluate progress toward goals/targets/outcomes
- Initiate development of new programmes and innovations in ongoing programmes
- Develop and ensure that effective and efficient systems and process are in place to support delivery of high quality care and prevention services
- Ensure all reporting obligations are met
- Disseminate program evaluation and/or research findings and communicate all findings to key stakeholders (i.e., government or funders)
Technical Guidance
- Provide guidance to all programmes including the development and management of operational procedures
- Contribute to research programmes and activities related to programme areas
- Ensure the quality and effectiveness of all programmes
Quality and Governance
- Practice within the scope of professional discipline and range of activities
- Promote and embed a culture of innovation, clinical best practice, quality improvement and measurable outcomes
Relationship Management
- Internal – Manage inter-departmental synergies
- External – Build and maintain relationships with funders, government, partners, etc.
- Build and maintain strategic partnerships at all levels
General Personality Traits
- Strategic thinker
- Exceptional leadership qualities
- Strong ethics
- Strong energy level and dedication
QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- 7+ years practical public health and/or clinical work experience in the areas of HIV and Sexual Reproductive Health technical program design and implementation.
- MBChB or Master’s degree in Public Health a must, MD preferred.
- Minimum 5 years staff management experience and a demonstrated affinity for working through others and strengthening the capacity of teams to assume higher levels of responsibility over time.
- Demonstrated expertise in designing/implementing integrated HIV/SRH/Behavioural clinical service delivery programs.
- Demonstrated experience working on donor funded programs and familiarity with other international donors such as USAID, CDC, and the Global Fund
- Research experience in public health services, preferably in HIV and/or SRH
- Exceptional communication skills and the ability to convey information to various audiences, including a range of cultures and backgrounds
- Ability to garner trust among project team and stakeholders
Desired Skills:
- Research
- Strategic Thinking
- communication skills.
- Strong work ethic
- Agility
- Strategic Management
Desired Work Experience:
- More than 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Masters
About The Employer:
Our client is a non-profit company, registered in South Africa, that has been active for 12 years providing a range of innovative community-based health services aimed at improving HIV prevention and care to achieve epidemic control among high risk South Africans.